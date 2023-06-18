JEE Advanced Result 2023: Mumbai's Yuvraj Gupta Closer To Lifelong IIT Bombay Dream As Maharashtra Topper

AIR 13 Yuvraj Gupta, Maharashtra topper, with family members. | Special Arrangement

As the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) - Guwahati announced Joint Entrance Exam - Advanced results on Sunday at jeeadv.ac.in, the city had much to rejoice about as a Kandivali boy emerged as the Maharashtra topper.

Yuvraj Gupta, son of two doctors, scored 315 marks out of 360 to achieve an All India Rank (AIR) 13 in JEE Advanced 2023. This would also mean the 18-year-old student seeing his lifelong dream being set in motion.

“I feel great now that my aim of getting into IIT Bombay has been fulfilled,” said Yuvraj, who is planning to pursue Computer Science at the prestigious institute.

Yuvraj, who wants to be the first from his family to go into IIT, believes that only spending hours preparing for D-day can bear fruit if one wants to achieve great results.

“Always take guidance from your teachers, mentors, and seniors. Doing the hard work of studying for 12 to 14 hours a day is the only key to success,” Yuvraj told The Free Press Journal.

“The first thing I did is heave a sigh of relief after seeing the results because it’s that important to me,” added the student, who further stated that he is grateful to have the blessings of his parents, teachers, and elders.

Five candidates from the IIT Bombay zone have made their mark among the top 50 in JEE Advanced results. A total of 7957 candidates have qualified from the zone.

A total of 180372 candidates appeared in papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2023. In this exam, 43773 candidates have qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 7509 are female, while 36264 are male, with no one identifying themselves as transgender.

Mr. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy of IIT Hyderabad zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 341 out of 360 marks. Ms. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree of IIT Hyderabad zone is the top-ranked female candidate with CRL 56. She obtained 298 out of 360 marks.