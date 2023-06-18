JEE Advanced Results 2023: Hyderabad Zone Shines As IIT Guwahati Announces Results At jeeadv.ac.in

Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy (L) and Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree (R) |

New Delhi: The Indian Institute Of Technology (IIT Guwahati) has announced the official JEE Advanced 2023 results at jeeadv.ac.in. A total number of 180372 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2023. In this exam, 43773 candidates have been qualified. Out of the total qualified candidates, 7509 are the female candidates, while 36,264 are male candidates.

In a good news for the IIT Hyderabad zone both the overall male and female toppers are from there.

Mr. Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy of IIT Hyderabad zone is the top ranker in Common Rank List (CRL). He obtained 341 out of 360 marks. Ms. Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Sree of IIT Hyderabad zone is the top ranked female candidate with CRL 56. She obtained 298 out of 360 marks.

While Reddy has emerged as All India Rank 1, Nayakanti has emerged as AIR 56 in the list.

JEE Advanced Results 2023: How To Check

1. Visit jeeadv.ac.in 2023

2. Click on the link for JEE Advanced result

3. Enter login credentials

4. JEE Advanced 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the JEE Advanced result 2023 and save it for future reference.

Direct link here available here