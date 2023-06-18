 JEE Advanced Results 2023: IIT Guwahati Announces Toppers List, VC Reddy from Hyderabad Zone Emerges As AIR 1
Candidates who appeared for the JEE Advanced entrance exam will be able to check their jeeadv.ac.in results by logging in with their credentials on the JEE Advanced 2023 official website link.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, June 18, 2023, 10:08 AM IST
The (Joint Entrance Examination) Advance (JEE) 2023 went live today i.e June 18. The result will be available on the website - jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for this examination will be able to check their JEE Advance results by logging in with their credentials on the official website.

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati conducted the JEE Advanced Examination 2023 on June 4 in two shifts. The results will also be sent to the registered mobile numbers.

The results will be followed by cut-off 2023, All India Ranks (AIR), and JEE Advanced 2023 topper list. JEE Advanced result time was announced on the official website.

Steps to check JEE Advanced result 2023

1. Visit the JEE Advanced official website – jeeadv.ac.in 2023

2. Click on the link for JEE Advanced result

3. Enter login credentials

4. JEE Advanced 2023 result will be displayed on the screen

5. Download the JEE Advanced result 2023 and save it for future reference

Moreover, candidates who qualify the IIT JEE exam are eligible to participate in the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling 2023 for admissions to the IITs.

