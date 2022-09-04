e-Paper Get App
JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Here's how to raise objections

Earlier, on September 3, the JEE Advanced 2022 tentative answer key was made available.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, September 04, 2022, 01:46 PM IST
Representational image | PTI

New Delhi: Today, September 4, the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE Advanced 2022) answer key objection window will close. On the official website, jeeadv.ac.in, candidates may voice complaints to the answer key until 5 PM. To contest the JEE Advanced 2022 answer key, candidates must use their registration number, date of birth, and mobile number.

JEE Advanced 2022 Answer Key: Steps to raise objections

  • Go to jeeadv.ac.in, the official website.

  • Select the link for the "answer key challenge."

  • Enter your cellphone number, birthdate, and registration number.

  • Choose the query whose resolution you want to object to.

  • Upload the supporting documentation online.

  • After paying the fees, press the submit button.

Earlier, on August 28, the JEE Advanced exam was administered. On September 12, the Joint Seat Allocation (JoSAA) counselling will take place. There will be six sessions of counselling. Please visit josaa.nic.in for more information on JoSAA counselling.

JEE Advanced 2022: Here’s what candidates have to say about today’s exam
