JEE Advanced 2022: Here’s what candidates have to say about today’s exam

The Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Advanced was conducted today by the National Testing Agency. The exam, which consisted of two papers - Paper 1 and 2, was held for admission into 23 Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT).

The three-hour JEE Advanced exam was administered in two shifts, the first from 9 am to 12 pm and the second from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

“Physics in paper 1 was tough compared to Mathematics and Chemistry. While in the second paper, Maths was the tough one compared to Physics and Chemistry though they weren’t easy as well,” said Sneha Pareek, who topped JEE Mains 2022 in her home state of Assam and secured an All India Rank (AIR) 2 in the country. “The paper was also lengthy this time around there were more questions which required calculations,” added Sneha, who found Paper 1 to be easier despite finding Physics to be tough as only 1 section of the subject was difficult.

JEE Mains 2022 Delhi topper, who didn’t wish to be named in the article, told the Free Press Journal that the level of the paper was closer to ‘IIT expectations’ compared to previous years. “There was no new section this year, old patterns were posed to us. The quality of questions were pretty good,” added the candidate, who would have liked to have a new section if only they were list based, such as match the following, and not numerical.

“Nothing was overtly tough but it was not like everything was easy. It depends on the sequence of sections, if I spend too much time on numerical in Physics I would try to hurry with other sections,” stated the candidate who found paper 1 to be tricky.

To prevent cheating using mobile phones or other electronic devices, jammers were set up at all testing locations.

The JEE Advanced registration period started on August 8 and ended on August 12, 2022, with August 13 being the deadline for payment of the registration fee.

On August 23, 2022, the JEE Advanced 2022 Admit Card was made available. Candidates had to be born on or before October 1; the age requirement was lowered by five years for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

Students who applied for JEE Advanced in 2021 but did not show up for the test were permitted to take it again in 2022.

