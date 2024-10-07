Jasudben ML School Hosts its Annual Career Fair; 30+ Global Universities Participate

Career Fair organised by Jasudben ML School | Jasudben ML School

Mumbai: Jasudben ML School (JML), in collaboration with the career guidance platform Mindler, on Monday, organised its annual Career Fair. The Fair was aimed at providing opportunities for students and parents to connect with representatives from over 30 institutions worldwide. Held in the JML School auditorium, the event focused on informing attendees about the diverse career opportunities available.

Global universities, including Kedge Business School, Ecole Intuit.lab, Symbiosis, Whistling Woods, Ashoka University, NMIMS, OP Jindal Global University, FLAME University, and others participated, offering insights into both international and national study options.

Aim of the fair

The Career Fair saw JML students as well as learners from other schools, who got the chance to engage directly with university representatives and career experts, according to JML. Attendees gained knowledge about various fields, ranging from traditional professions such as medicine and engineering to innovative sectors including data science, artificial intelligence, and sustainable technologies. The fair also aimed to provide practical advice on the skills necessary to excel in these areas, as well as guidance on admission processes, scholarship opportunities, and comprehensive career planning.

What people said about the fair

Addressing the gathering, Damayanti Bhattacharya, Principal of JML School, remarked, “The Career Fair highlights the importance of early career guidance in shaping India’s future workforce. With the coming of NEP-2020 (National Education Policy), there are a lot of doubts among parents and students, this aimed to empower them to make informed decisions about their futures.

Bhattacharya claimed that the fair was able to engage with a wide array of experts and educators, guiding students in the evolving career landscape. “Partnering with Mindler has allowed our students to engage with a wide array of experts and educators. Events like these help as a guide in the evolving career landscape when there is a need for educational initiatives that align with emerging global trends.”

Madhura Pathare, Academic Counsellor, JML School said, "This Career Fair featured universities offering unique course options, setting it apart from any other career fair. This served as an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the diverse array of courses available to effectively guide and support career decisions."

One of the parents present at the JML’s Career Fair professed that through the fair they were able to understand the emerging fields. “We were able to better understand the emerging fields and how our children could be better prepared for the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead,” she said.