City education fair opens many paths to foreign campuses |

In the transition from school to college or the step-up to higher studies, choosing the right course and the right institution to pursue it can be a daunting task.

Help is welcome and guidance is comforting. On Sunday, for more than 1,000 students from across the city, there was an abundance of both in a city hotel at Mumbai.

Representatives of 39 international universities from Australia took part in the Australian education fair, which was organized by VIEC Education, a student placement service provider.

“Getting answers to questions on courses, combinations, duration, fees, scholarships and hostel accommodation under one roof was very helpful,” said a participant exploring postgraduate programmes abroad.

Computer science, MBA and data science in demand

The daylong fair, held, was attended by students from across city colleges and schools. Courses that saw the most inquiries were computer science, MBA and data science.

“I ran out of the brochures that I had got from our university,” said Antonia Floras, director of international student service at Murdoch University.

Anushkha Sethi, a Class XI student, said, “My main focus is going abroad. I’ve been visiting all the education fairs that are being hosted in the city to get more insights. I'm looking for a course in BBA or an integrated course of BBA and MBA.”

Other than youngsters looking for the right-fit undergraduate or postgraduate courses for them, there were also young executives at the fair, seeking to upgrade their skills through professional courses or return to academics for PhD and post-doctoral programmes.

Thirty-nine Australian institutions in the fair

Thirty-nine Australian institutions participated in the fair. It was a free platform for all students to gauge their prospects, apply directly to the institution of their choice and get first-hand information on courses, scholarships etc.

In addition to meeting the institutions, the qualified students were also told about application fee waivers and scholarships. The scholarships ranged from a fee bursary to a 50% scholarship of tuition fee for select students.

Vinod Malhotra, Country Director, India, VIEC Education said, “VIEC seeks to provide a platform for aspiring students to come and have a face-to-face interaction with the university representatives and get answers to all their queries related to studying in Australia. Australian education has always attracted Indian students for its quality and the availability of post-study work opportunities make it even more attractive. Also, 20 out of 39 Australian universities feature in the world’s Top 400 Times Higher Education Rankings.”

The universities that took part in this far included The University of Melbourne, The University of New South Wales, The University of Sydney, Murdoch University, The Australian National University, the University of Technology, Sydney and many more.