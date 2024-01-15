Germany's SBW Berlin Scholarship 2024: Fully Funded Opportunity For Global Students

Representative Image

Germany has launched the SBW Berlin Scholarship 2024 program, offering fully-funded scholarships to international students pursuing undergraduate and postgraduate studies. The initiative aims to support talented individuals from developing nations who have demonstrated social commitment and plan to utilize their acquired skills in social projects within non-profit organizations in their home countries.

Key Details:

Eligibility Criteria:

Enrolled in a university with state recognition.

Pursuing or planning to pursue a Master's degree, either after or before a Bachelor's degree.

Minimum 2.0 German grade point average.

Professional or volunteer experience in the non-profit/social sector, supported by letters of recommendation.

Age between 18 and 30.

No more than 18 months of residence in Germany before application.

University entrance qualification.

Intention to work for at least 18 months in the home country post-graduation or engage in charitable activities in Germany.

Program Benefits:

Full tuition fee waiver.

Monthly income support.

Accommodation allowance.

Travel reimbursement to and from Berlin.

Cost of living allowance.

Application Process:

Applicants are required to submit a letter of recommendation or motivation initially.

Outstanding applicants will be granted access to the online application portal.

Application deadlines are May 15 to June 30 and November 15 to December 31 annually.

This scholarship opportunity not only offers financial support but also emphasizes the importance of contributing to social causes. Interested candidates can begin the application process by submitting a letter of recommendation or motivation. The application window is open from May 15 to June 30 and November 15 to December 31 annually.