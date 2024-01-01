Embarking On A New Chapter: My College Journey From Karnataka To Germany |

My journey to Germany was like a fiction. I missed my connecting flight and then a 12-hour layover at Frankfurt airport, Which, however, turned out to be a blessing in disguise. The connections I made with fellow stranded soulswould later become the cornerstone of my friendships in Germany.

Why did I choose Germany?

Germany, with its rich automotive history, seemed like the perfect destination to turn my dream of designing cars into reality. I chose Technische Universität (TU) because Chemnitz, despite being a sizable city, had this small-town charm I wanted to experiencein such a developed country.

Chasing nature's beauty: Life in Chemnitz

Chemnitz is not a typical bustling city, it's more like a cosy town. But what's incredible is its proximity to natural beauty. Within half an hour, I could be on a picturesque hike or trying my hand at Salsa dancing or rock climbing. It adds a whole new dimension to a student’s life.

University chronicles: From struggles to milestones

University life kicked off with its fair share of challenges. Thankfully, friendly colleagues and classmates, along with the guidance of a student buddy, made the transition easier.

The German education system is a shift from the professor-guided approach which I was used to. It is more of self-learning, more hands-on experience – it was a shock initially, but now I appreciate the depth it adds to my understanding.

Beyond academics: Dance, research, and tutoring

Life here isn't just about hitting the books. I've dabbled in dance styles like Bachata and Salsa, and I'm not just a student here– I'm a research assistant and tutor for management accounting. These experiences make my time here diverse and enriching.

Cultural quirks: Ruhetag and Sunday surprises

Sundays in Germany are different. No shops are open here. Ruhetag, they call it – a day of rest. Quite the cultural curveball, but you learn to adapt, and it adds a touch of humour to the whole experience.

Challenges and triumphs: Roommates, homesickness, and adjusting budget

Living far from home comes with its own set of challenges – adjusting to roommates, finding familiar Indian groceries, and dealing with homesickness. But, with time, I found my groove.

To manage the budget,I work part-time, keep an eye on my expenses, and still manage to enjoy life.

This journey, it's not just about acing exams. It's a tale of unexpected friendships, cultural surprises, and the everyday triumphs that define my life here in Germany.

The author is an MSc. Advanced Manufacturing Specialising in Work Design and Sustainability management student at TU Chemnitz, Germany