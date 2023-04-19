 Jammu: Probe ordered after video shows school locked, children playing outside
Jammu: Probe ordered after video shows school locked, children playing outside

Social activist Narinder Singh reportedly shot the video at the school in Hunga on Monday.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, April 19, 2023, 06:50 PM IST
Representational Image |

Ramban/Jammu: The Ramban district authorities in Jammu and Kashmir ordered an inquiry after a video surfaced purportedly showing classrooms of a government primary school being locked and students playing outside in the absence of any teacher.

Taking a serious note of the absence of teachers, Ramban Deputy Commissioner Mussarat Islam sought an inquiry into it and ordered that the salary of the zonal education officer of Ukhral under whose jurisdiction the school falls be withheld till further orders.

In a letter to the chief education officer of the district, the deputy commissioner said a video has been in circulation on social media showing absence of teachers in the school and sought a report from him within seven days.

"Your probe must also focus on how an outsider was able to enter into the premises of the government school and shoot a video, which also raises concerns about the safety of school children," Islam wrote.

