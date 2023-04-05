Jammu and Kashmir: 1,722 schools set to undergo safety audit in Rajouri

Representational image |

Jammu: Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have ordered a safety audit of all 1,722 government schools in Rajouri district to identify shortcomings and take corrective measures to ensure safety and security of students, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The decision to go for a safety audit of government schools was taken at a meeting chaired by Rajouri Deputy Commissioner Vikas Kundal, the spokesperson said.

He said the safety audit will assess the safety and security arrangements in schools, including fire safety, electrical safety, structural safety, toilet and drinking water facilities.

Addressing the meeting, the deputy commissioner said the safety audit would help in identifying safety hazards and shortcomings and corrective measures will be taken to ensure the safety and security of students.

“The audit report will identify any unsafe buildings and that a plan for repair and renovation will be prepared to address the identified issues,” he said and asked the officials to complete the audit within 15 days.

Kundal said the safety audit will be carried out in a transparent manner with the involvement of all stakeholders, including parents, students, teachers and community members.

The safety audit is in line with the government’s vision of providing safe and secure learning environments to students, he said.