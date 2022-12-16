e-Paper Get App
Jammu and Kashmir: Kashmiri professor nominated for sericulture production in Egypt's deserts

On this occasion, Khurshid Ahmed expressed his happiness and thanked the Vice Chancellor of the University Prof. Nazir A Ganai for his guidance.

ANIUpdated: Friday, December 16, 2022, 08:00 PM IST
Representational image | Twitter
Srinagar: Assistant Professor Khurshid Ahmed Dar of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) has been nominated as the signature consultant for silk production in the deserts of Egypt.

Egypt-based Al-Salahiya Agriculture Company and its European investment partner 'Netherlands Eliasin' are keen to hire Khurshid Ahmed Dar for silk production, introduction and infrastructure development in the desert country. Khursheed Ahmed, assistant professor of sericulture at the College of Temperate Margand, Agricultural University of Kashmir, will visit Egypt at the end of February next year to provide technical guidance for the establishment of sericulture infrastructure.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

