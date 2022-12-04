e-Paper Get App
Sexual harassment of student by professor: Kashmir's Agri University to come up with online grievance portal

Umar KhurshidUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST). | Facebook
Srinagar: Following the arrest of a professor of Kashmir’s Agriculture University- Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST)- for allegedly sexually harassing a student, the varsity has said that it would come up with an online grievance portal.

It said the students who are not able to speak up publicly can lodge their reports online and raise the issue against any kind of harassment, the local media reported.

Earlier, massive protests were witnessed at the university campus in Wadura Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district after students gathered in the laws of the varsity to protest against the harassment by the professor.

The agitating students raised anti-administration slogans and sought stern action against the accused professor.

A complaint was also lodged by the family of the victim student, following which the professor was arrested.

Earlier on Friday evening, the university confirmed that the professor has been suspended and an anti-harassment committee is enquiring the matter furthermore.

Pertinently, a similar accident of sexual harassment was reported from the University of Hyderabad where a professor allegedly tried to sexually assault his foreign student.

The victim student, who hails from Thailand, lodged a complaint with the Gachibowli Police Station.

The 23-year-old student alleged that the professor called her to his office and tried to sexually assault her. She managed to escape and lodged a complaint with the police.

Police, on Saturday, registered a case against the 69-year-old professor of the Hindi department and took up an investigation. It said the student's statement was recorded and the accused professor is being questioned.

