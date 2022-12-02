e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJammu and Kashmir: Agri varsity student alleges sexual harassment against professor; protests ensue

Jammu and Kashmir: Agri varsity student alleges sexual harassment against professor; protests ensue

The authorities have suspended the accused and initiated an inquiry, University has said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 10:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |
Follow us on

Srinagar: Students of an agricultural university in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district staged a protest on Friday against the alleged sexual harassment of a student by a professor, officials said.

The authorities have suspended the accused and initiated an inquiry, they said.

The accused is also the head of the division of the agriculture extension and communication at the Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST).

The students demanded stern action against the accused.

The police have also registered a case and taken up investigations, the official added.

In an order, the university's registrar said the accused has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

"He shall remain attached with KVK, Pombai, Kulgam," the order read.

Read Also
Bhopal: Hotel management institute HoD booked for harassing female professor
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Jammu and Kashmir: Agri varsity student alleges sexual harassment against professor; protests ensue

Jammu and Kashmir: Agri varsity student alleges sexual harassment against professor; protests ensue

Himachal Pradesh: Students' union urges Governor to take action on price, quality of food at HP...

Himachal Pradesh: Students' union urges Governor to take action on price, quality of food at HP...

Delhi: Jamia announces holiday on December 4 for this reason

Delhi: Jamia announces holiday on December 4 for this reason

"Not a single complaint.." what Delhi govt said at Delhi HC on its decision to install CCTV in...

Cambridge University partners with this Indian varsity on language skills

Cambridge University partners with this Indian varsity on language skills