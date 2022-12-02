Bhopal: Hotel management institute HoD booked for harassing female professor

Representative image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Head of the department of the Institute of Hotel Management in Bhopal, Pradip Kumar Modi, has been booked for harassing a female professor of the institute, Habibganj police said on Thursday.

Police station in-charge Manish Raj Bhadoria said the woman had been facing harassment since 2020.

Initially, she did not pay any attention to his act, but as his advances became more frequent than earlier, she objected to it. She discussed the issue with the other professors of the institute, but that did not stop Modi’s advances towards the female professor.

She then professor approached the police and filed a complaint. The police have registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code on November 26.

The police called the HoD to the police station. During the preliminary investigation, the HoD denied the charges and released him on bail, official sources said.