e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreBhopal: Hotel management institute HoD booked for harassing female professor

Bhopal: Hotel management institute HoD booked for harassing female professor

The police called the HoD to the police station. During the preliminary investigation, the HoD denied the charges and released him on bail, official sources said

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 02:14 AM IST
article-image
Representative image |
Follow us on

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Head of the department of the Institute of Hotel Management in Bhopal, Pradip Kumar Modi, has been booked for harassing a female professor of the institute, Habibganj police said on Thursday.

Police station in-charge Manish Raj Bhadoria said the woman had been facing harassment since 2020.

Initially, she did not pay any attention to his act, but as his advances became more frequent than earlier, she objected to it. She discussed the issue with the other professors of the institute, but that did not stop Modi’s advances towards the female professor.

She then professor approached the police and filed a complaint. The police have registered a case under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code on November 26.

The police called the HoD to the police station. During the preliminary investigation, the HoD denied the charges and released him on bail, official sources said. 

Read Also
National Pollution Control Day in India: Here's why the day coincides with the date of Bhopal Gas...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh to set up panel to implement Union Civil Code, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh to set up panel to implement Union Civil Code, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Hotel management institute HoD booked for harassing female professor

Bhopal: Hotel management institute HoD booked for harassing female professor

Bhopal: Every single promise made to us unfulfilled, say gas victims’ bodies

Bhopal: Every single promise made to us unfulfilled, say gas victims’ bodies

Indore: Crime branch arrests absconding fraud accused 

Indore: Crime branch arrests absconding fraud accused 

Indore: Not getting salary for six months, MYH blood bank ex-staffer ends life 

Indore: Not getting salary for six months, MYH blood bank ex-staffer ends life 