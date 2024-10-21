 Jamia Milia Islamia Now Offers MTech In Environmental Health, Risk, and Safety Management; Check Details Here
The MTech program at Jamia is offered for two years, divided into four semesters.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Monday, October 21, 2024, 03:07 PM IST
Jamia Millia Islamia | File

Applications for the MTech program in Environmental Health, Risk, and Safety Management at Jamia Millia Islamia are now being accepted. October 27 is the last day to apply for this program. Students who are interested can apply for the MTech program via jmicoe.in, the official Jamia website. The MTech program at Jamia is offered for two years, divided into four semesters.

The results of the entrance exam, which is scheduled for November 3, 2024, will determine who gets admitted into the program.

Application & tuition fees

The programme has an application fee of Rs 700. The program has an annual tuition price of Rs 45,275.

Eligibility criteria

As per the announcement from Jamia, individuals who possess an MSc in environmental studies, environmental science, BTech, BE, or BPlanning degree in any discipline from any university or institution approved by AICTE, UGC, are eligible to apply. The qualifying exam must have yielded a minimum of 55% of the possible points, or an equivalent grade. Admission to these programs will be determined by the entrance exam's merit, which will only be administered at Delhi, NCR locations on November 3, 2024.

Jamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For BEd Now OPEN
About the programme

The M.Tech programme in Environmental Health, Risk, and Safety Management is designed to equip professionals with comprehensive knowledge and skills to assess, manage, and mitigate environmental pollution, health risks, and occupational safety issues in industrial settings. The programme emphasizes developing leadership in the field, empowering graduates to contribute to sustainable industrial practices.

Students will be trained to address critical challenges such as water scarcity, pollution, industrial safety and occupational health, particularly in the context of India. The curriculum also focuses on expertise in implementing environmental policies, advanced technologies, and managing occupational health and industrial safety systems.

