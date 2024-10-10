Jamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For BEd Now OPEN

Jamia Milia Islamia | Official

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has opened admissions to the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree via Open and Distance Learning (ODL). The application form is available online at www.jmicoe.in starting October 10th, 2024, and the deadline for submission is October 22nd, 2024.

Following the declaration of results, document verification and fee payment will begin. The timeline for document verification and fee submission will be announced together with the admission test results.

Applicants should carefully check the qualifying requirements before submitting their applications, since no forms will be accepted after the deadline.

Entrance exam

Admission is merit-based, with an entrance test slated for November 3rd, 2024. The test will be administered at examination centres on the JMI campus. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the examination portal one week before the test.

JMI offers a two-year professional degree in B.Ed. Jamia's B.Ed admissions process is carried out through the JMI Entrance Exam. Candidates who score higher than 30% on the entrance exam must attend an additional interview session.

In addition to the B.Ed. program, CDOE recently concluded admissions for a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programs, such as MBA, M.A. in various topics, B.A., BBA, B. Com, and certain certificate courses.