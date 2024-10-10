 Jamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For BEd Now OPEN
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For BEd Now OPEN

Jamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For BEd Now OPEN

Following the declaration of results, document verification and fee payment will begin.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Thursday, October 10, 2024, 05:07 PM IST
article-image
Jamia Milia Islamia | Official

The Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE) at Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has opened admissions to the Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.) degree via Open and Distance Learning (ODL). The application form is available online at www.jmicoe.in starting October 10th, 2024, and the deadline for submission is October 22nd, 2024.

Following the declaration of results, document verification and fee payment will begin. The timeline for document verification and fee submission will be announced together with the admission test results.

Applicants should carefully check the qualifying requirements before submitting their applications, since no forms will be accepted after the deadline.

Entrance exam

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, And Ambedkar: Nana Patole
Maharashtra Of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, And Ambedkar: Nana Patole
‘I Don’t Share Everything With Everyone’: Adaa Khan On World Mental Health Day (Exclusive)
‘I Don’t Share Everything With Everyone’: Adaa Khan On World Mental Health Day (Exclusive)
Maharashtra Congress's Fighting Leader - Nana Patole
Maharashtra Congress's Fighting Leader - Nana Patole
Tata Scholarship Explained: Eligibility, Benefits, & Application Process For Indian Students At Cornell University
Tata Scholarship Explained: Eligibility, Benefits, & Application Process For Indian Students At Cornell University

Admission is merit-based, with an entrance test slated for November 3rd, 2024. The test will be administered at examination centres on the JMI campus. Applicants can download their hall tickets from the examination portal one week before the test.

Read Also
Jamia Milia Islamia PhD Admission 2024: Registration Begins On October 10; Check Eligibility & More
article-image

JMI offers a two-year professional degree in B.Ed. Jamia's B.Ed admissions process is carried out through the JMI Entrance Exam. Candidates who score higher than 30% on the entrance exam must attend an additional interview session.

In addition to the B.Ed. program, CDOE recently concluded admissions for a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and diploma programs, such as MBA, M.A. in various topics, B.A., BBA, B. Com, and certain certificate courses.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Tata Scholarship Explained: Eligibility, Benefits, & Application Process For Indian Students At...

Tata Scholarship Explained: Eligibility, Benefits, & Application Process For Indian Students At...

Jamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For BEd Now OPEN

Jamia Milia Islamia CDOE Admission 2024: Registration Window For BEd Now OPEN

GATE 2025 Registration Window With Late Fees To End Tomorrow; Apply NOW!

GATE 2025 Registration Window With Late Fees To End Tomorrow; Apply NOW!

HSNC University, Mumbai Pays Glowing Tribute To Its First Hon. D.Litt. Student Shri Ratan Tata

HSNC University, Mumbai Pays Glowing Tribute To Its First Hon. D.Litt. Student Shri Ratan Tata

ITBP Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 545 Constable (Driver) Positions, Apply By November 6,...

ITBP Recruitment 2024: Applications Open For 545 Constable (Driver) Positions, Apply By November 6,...