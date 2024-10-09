Jamia Milia Islamia PhD Admission 2024: Registration Begins On October 10; Check Eligibility & More

Jamia Milia Islamia | Official

Jamia Millia Islamia is accepting online applications for its Ph.D. programs in 2024-25. To apply for a Ph.D. program, visit https://admission.jmi.ac.in between October 10, 2024 and October 30, 2024.

The official release also stated that the schedule of entrance test will be notified separately. Applicants are advised to regularly visit https://admission.jmi.ac.in for updates.

The guideline released by the University for admission to PhD programmes states, "The application for admission shall be submitted to the Department/Faculty/Center concerned along with a Demand Draft of Rs.1,000/- drawn in favour of the Registrar, Jamia Millia Islamia, payable at Delhi/New Delhi. The list of candidates found eligible to appear for an Entrance Test along with the Admission Schedule shall be notified on the Notice Board of the concerned Department/Faculty/Center as well as on the website of the university."

Eligibility criteria

In order to be considered for research, the candidate must have earned a Second Class Master's degree with at least 55% of the possible points from an accredited university, or a degree that the university deems equivalent.

How to apply?

Applicants must register on the JMI admission portal before completing the PhD application form. The JMI application form must then be completed by logging in using the generated credentials.

-Applicants must go to admission.jmi.ac.in, the official website.

-If you are a new candidate, register on the homepage. If not, use the saved login information to log in.

-Complete the application, upload all required files, and make the application fee payment.

-Download the form for entrance purposes.

Screening process



The Entrance Test will assess applicants' eligibility for admission to the Ph.D. program of the relevant Department/Faculty/Center.

Qualifying for the Entrance Test does not entitle the candidate to admission to the Ph.D. programme.



The medium of the entrance test shall be English, except in the case of the language departments. The question paper may be set in the relevant language.