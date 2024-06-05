JMI & University Of Applied Sciences Erfurt, Germany, Conclude Academic Exchange | Special Arrangement

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) recently concluded an academic exchange program with the University of Applied Sciences Erfurt - Faculty of Business - Logistics, - Transportation (FHE), Germany. The program, titled "A German-Indian Perspective on HRM Megatrends and Diversity Awareness," aimed to promote cross-cultural understanding and academic collaboration.

Learning experience and cultural exploration

Under the guidance of Dr. Sarika Tomar and Dr. Shaad Habeeb, ten students from JMI’s M.A. Human Resource Management program participated in the program from May 20th to 29th, 2024. The program included lectures on various topics such as Human Resource Management, Retail Marketing, Teambuilding, Leadership in Sports Organisations, and Economic Policy delivered by esteemed professors including Dr. Susanne Schrabback, Prof. Dr. Anette Hoxtell, and Prof. Dr. Bernd Schwandt.

Special Arrangement

In addition to classroom activities, the exchange program involved visits to historic cities like Erfurt, Leipzig, Weimar, and Eisenach, providing students with a firsthand experience of Germany’s rich cultural heritage. They also had the opportunity to engage with corporate entities like VNG Leipzig and MDC Power in Kölleda, gaining valuable insights into operational and managerial practices.

Read Also Whatever The Direction: Student Clubs Help TUM Students Excel

Students were able to effectively integrate their learning experiences with the support of daily reflective sessions. After ten German students visited JMI in November 2023 under the guidance of Professor Sabine Brunner, this exchange program has proven to be a success and demonstrates JMI's commitment to fostering global partnerships. It also strengthens the relationship between the two universities.