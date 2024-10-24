 Jamia Milia Islamia Alleges 'Outside Elements' Disrupted Diwali Celebration On Campus, Files FIR
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJamia Milia Islamia Alleges 'Outside Elements' Disrupted Diwali Celebration On Campus, Files FIR

Jamia Milia Islamia Alleges 'Outside Elements' Disrupted Diwali Celebration On Campus, Files FIR

The university administration has filed an official complaint with the Jamia Nagar Police Station against the unidentified individuals in this case.

Sunidhi VijayUpdated: Thursday, October 24, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
article-image
Chaos at JMI during pre Diwali celebration | X

New Delhi: On Tuesday night, a Diwali celebration turned chaotic on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi when two groups of students clashed in the University campus. The incident occurred at Gate No. 7 on the Delhi University campus during a rangoli event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the Bharatiya Janata Party's student wing.

Tensions were however said to have spilled over when members of the other group allegedly damaged some Diwali decorations, including rangolis and diyas, which led to a confrontation.

Videos taken and shared through social media of the scuffle show individuals involved in heated exchanges and slogan chanting. Some viral posts claimed that "Allahu Akbar" and "Palestine Zindabad" were heard during the incident.

Read Also
'Palestine Zindabad' 'Allahu Akbar' Slogans Raised, Rangoli & Diya Destroyed': Clash Erupts During...
article-image

FIR filed by JMI

In view of the above, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has filed a FIR against unknown miscreants who disrupted Diwali celebrations on campus.

FPJ Shorts
Piramal Pharma Shares Rocket By 17% After 172% Rise In Profits
Piramal Pharma Shares Rocket By 17% After 172% Rise In Profits
Embarrassment! Fans Shout 'MCA Hay Hay' In Protest Over Lack of Drinking Water Under Scorching Heat During IND vs NZ 2nd Test; See Pic
Embarrassment! Fans Shout 'MCA Hay Hay' In Protest Over Lack of Drinking Water Under Scorching Heat During IND vs NZ 2nd Test; See Pic
Royal Enfield Electric Bike Seen on Test Runs Before November 4 Official Reveal
Royal Enfield Electric Bike Seen on Test Runs Before November 4 Official Reveal
Diwali 2024: Five Ways To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Diwali And Reduce Carbon Footprint
Diwali 2024: Five Ways To Celebrate Eco-Friendly Diwali And Reduce Carbon Footprint

An official statement from the University said, "It has come to light that some unidentified individuals sneaked into the campus to disrupt the Diwali celebrations organised by Jamia students on the evening of 22nd October, 2024." The University further said that the disruption was caused by outside elements in the form of unwarranted sloganeering aimed at subverting the prevailing harmony on the university campus.  

The university administration has filed an official complaint with the Jamia Nagar Police Station against the unidentified individuals in this case. Furthermore, the University is identifying the accused using CCTV footage and internal sources so that appropriate action can be taken against them.

The university administration has further requested the police to identify all such unidentified individuals and anti-social elements for necessary penal action.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jamia Milia Islamia Alleges 'Outside Elements' Disrupted Diwali Celebration On Campus, Files FIR

Jamia Milia Islamia Alleges 'Outside Elements' Disrupted Diwali Celebration On Campus, Files FIR

KLEE 2024 Phase 2 Provisional Allotment Results OUT For 3 Year, 5 Year LLB; Check Here

KLEE 2024 Phase 2 Provisional Allotment Results OUT For 3 Year, 5 Year LLB; Check Here

NICL AO Result 2024 Declared, What's Next?

NICL AO Result 2024 Declared, What's Next?

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Increased To 2,030; Apply By October 30

Odisha Police Constable Recruitment 2024: Vacancies Increased To 2,030; Apply By October 30

School Charges ₹1.5 Lakh In Fees For Nursery & Junior KG: Bengaluru Man Says, 'I’m Planning To...

School Charges ₹1.5 Lakh In Fees For Nursery & Junior KG: Bengaluru Man Says, 'I’m Planning To...