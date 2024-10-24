Jamia Milia Islamia Alleges 'Outside Elements' Disrupted Diwali Celebration On Campus, Files FIR

Chaos at JMI during pre Diwali celebration | X

New Delhi: On Tuesday night, a Diwali celebration turned chaotic on the Jamia Millia Islamia campus in Delhi when two groups of students clashed in the University campus. The incident occurred at Gate No. 7 on the Delhi University campus during a rangoli event organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, the Bharatiya Janata Party's student wing.



Tensions were however said to have spilled over when members of the other group allegedly damaged some Diwali decorations, including rangolis and diyas, which led to a confrontation.

Videos taken and shared through social media of the scuffle show individuals involved in heated exchanges and slogan chanting. Some viral posts claimed that "Allahu Akbar" and "Palestine Zindabad" were heard during the incident.

BIG BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Clash breaks out at Jamia Millia Islamia University during Diwali celebrations of Hindus.



Conflict began when some individuals allegedly tried to erase off Rangoli with their feet & extinguish Diyas.



Viral Video claims some students were raising… pic.twitter.com/7gxfs1nFwC — Kaju Khajoor (@KajuKhajoor) October 23, 2024

FIR filed by JMI

In view of the above, Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has filed a FIR against unknown miscreants who disrupted Diwali celebrations on campus.

An official statement from the University said, "It has come to light that some unidentified individuals sneaked into the campus to disrupt the Diwali celebrations organised by Jamia students on the evening of 22nd October, 2024." The University further said that the disruption was caused by outside elements in the form of unwarranted sloganeering aimed at subverting the prevailing harmony on the university campus.

The university administration has filed an official complaint with the Jamia Nagar Police Station against the unidentified individuals in this case. Furthermore, the University is identifying the accused using CCTV footage and internal sources so that appropriate action can be taken against them.

The university administration has further requested the police to identify all such unidentified individuals and anti-social elements for necessary penal action.