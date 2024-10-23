'Palestine Zindabad' 'Allahu Akbar' Slogans Raised, Rangoli & Diya Destroyed': Clash Erupts During Diwali Celebration At Jamia Millia Islamia | VIDEOS

Diwali celebration turned into chaos on the Delhi campus of Jamia Millia Islamia on Tuesday night as two groups of students clashed and police entered the university.

The incident occurred around Gate No. 7 of the Delhi University campus during a rangoli event by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, or the student wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली स्थिति सेंट्रल यूनिवर्सिटी जामिया में दिवाली सेलिब्रेशन पर हंगामा बरपा!

आरोप है की जामिया में अल्पसंख्यक हिन्दू छात्रों के दिवाली उत्सव के खिलाफ इस्लामिक जेहादी तत्व विरोध प्रदर्शन पर उतर आए, हंगामा बरपा और दिया🪔 बुझाए। अल्लाह हूं अकबर का नारा लगाया गया। pic.twitter.com/f3DrMYM0cd — Madhurendra kumar मधुरेन्द्र कुमार (@Madhurendra13) October 22, 2024

Tensions were however said to have spilled over when members of the other group allegedly damaged some Diwali decorations, including rangolis and diyas, which led to a confrontation.

Videos taken and shared through social media of the scuffle show individuals involved in heated exchanges and slogan chanting. Some viral posts claimed that "Allahu Akbar" and "Palestine Zindabad" were heard during the incident.

BIG BREAKING NEWS 🚨 Clash breaks out at Jamia Millia Islamia University during Diwali celebrations of Hindus.



Conflict began when some individuals allegedly tried to erase off Rangoli with their feet & extinguish Diyas.



Viral Video claims some students were raising… pic.twitter.com/7gxfs1nFwC — Kaju Khajoor (@KajuKhajoor) October 23, 2024

"Around 7:30-8 pm near Gate 7, the incident took place," confirmed Deputy Commissioner of Police Southeast Ravi Kumar told Indian Express.

"A group of students who were part of ABVP were making rangolis and putting up diyas to mark Diwali. Another group was displeased with the same and started breaking the decorations. There followed a scuffle and sloganeering from both sides.," he added.

While the cause of the scuffle is not known, police have been stationed outside the campus to keep an eye on what is going on and to prevent any friction from flaring up.