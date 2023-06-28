Jai Hind College, Mumbai releases Degree College Second Cut-off List, NEP Deciding Factor; Principal Wadia

Jai Hind, Mumbai releases Degree College Second Cut-off List, NEP Major Deciding Factor; Principal Wadia | Pushpita Chatterjee

Mumbai: The second list of junior college admissions at Jai Hind College at Churchgate saw a marginal decrease in cut-offs in most courses barring science on Wednesday.

There was about a 2-4% points decrease in the minimum required score for most of the Commerce and Arts courses. However, the Science stream at Jai Hind College saw a steep decline of up to 10% points.

Jai Hind College, Churchgate, which is popular for Commerce, the cut-off for Bcom is 82.00%, down from the last list’s 88%. The cutoff for Science stream students for BMM has seen a notable drop from the first list’s 82% to 77% in the second list.



BMM (Arts) saw a decrease of 2% points in minimum score compared to the first list, while the commerce stream cut-off for the course dipped by 1.41%.

For BSc, a steep drop of 10% points was seen from 60% to 50%.

Bcom and BA saw similar drops of 2% points in their first and second cut-off lists and BBA saw a drop of 0.80% points.

The second cut-off for Bcom is 82% and 92% for BA.

Former principal Wadia said “NEP is driving all potential students’ decisions this year as with one major to choose from and stick with it till year three, they want to choose wisely. For instance, our arts stream is fast filling so students will prefer choosing a subject of their liking elsewhere since they cannot change their major till final year.”