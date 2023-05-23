JAC Jharkhand class 10th, 12th Result 2023 to be released today at jacresults.com

Jharkhand class 10th, 12th Result | ANI

Ranchi: Jharkhand Academic Council will release Jharkhand class 10th and 12th Result 2023 is due course of time.

The results will be made available to the students online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jacresults.com soon after a press conference is conducted announcing the results.

Jharkhand Class 10 board exams were held from March 14 to April 3, with over 3 lakh students appearing at various exam centres across the state.

The result link will also be available on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

Direct link to check JAC Class 10 Results 2023

Direct link to check JAC Class 12 Results 2023 Science stream

JAC 10TH RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK ONLINE

Step 1: Visit the official website jacresults.com.

Step 2: On the website’s home page; click on the link that reads “Result of Annual Secondary Examination 2023."

Step 3: A login screen will be presented to you.

Step 4: Fill in the required fields with your credentials such as roll number and click on the submit option

Step 5: A screen with your JAC 10th Result 2023 will appear.

Step 6: If needed, download the result and take a print out of the same for future records

JAC 10TH RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA SMS

Step 1: Open your messaging application on your mobile phone.

Step 2: Create a new message and type JHA10Roll Number

Step 3: Text the message to 5676750.

Step 4: Wait for a response from the JAC.

Step 5: The JAC Class 10 Result 2023 will be delivered to the same phone number.

JAC 10TH RESULT 2023: HOW TO CHECK VIA DIGILOCKER APP

Step 1: Go to the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Look for the link that allows you to register for DigiLocker.

Step 3: Click on the registration link to proceed.

Step 4: Enter your mobile number in the provided field and click the next button.

Step 5: To the registered mobile number will be issued an OTP (One-Time Password). Verify your identity by using this OTP.

Step 6: Set your login information, including a username and password, to complete the registration process.