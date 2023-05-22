JAC Jharkhand class 10th & 12th result 2023 for 8 lakh + students awaited

JAC Jharkhand class 10th & 12th result 2023 | ANI (Representational Pic)

Ranchi: Jharkhand Academic Council will release Jharkhand class 10th and 12th Result 2023 is due course of time.

The Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Results can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Candidates have to use Login credentials to check Jharkhand board results are:

Roll number

Date of birth

The Class 10, 12 results can also be checked by all appeared candidates on jacresults.com.

The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023 at various examination centres across the state.

Around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for JAC Class 10, 12 board examination in the state.

Once the results are out, students can check their JAC scores from the official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Jharkhand board results: How to check 10th and 12th result

Go to the board website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on Class 10 or Class 12th result link

Enter your roll number, date of birth and login

View your mark sheet and take a printout for future use.