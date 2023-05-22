 JAC Jharkhand class 10th & 12th result 2023 for 8 lakh + students awaited
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJAC Jharkhand class 10th & 12th result 2023 for 8 lakh + students awaited

JAC Jharkhand class 10th & 12th result 2023 for 8 lakh + students awaited

The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023 at various examination centres across the state.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 09:24 PM IST
article-image
JAC Jharkhand class 10th & 12th result 2023 | ANI (Representational Pic)

Ranchi: Jharkhand Academic Council will release Jharkhand class 10th and 12th Result 2023 is due course of time.

The Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 Results can be checked by all appeared candidates on the official site of JAC at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. 

Candidates have to use Login credentials to check Jharkhand board results are:

  • Roll number

  • Date of birth

The Class 10, 12 results can also be checked by all appeared candidates on jacresults.com. 

The JAC class 10th exams were conducted from March 14 to April 3 and the class 12th exams were held from March 14 to April 5, 2023 at various examination centres across the state.

Around 8 lakh candidates have registered themselves for JAC Class 10, 12 board examination in the state.

Once the results are out, students can check their JAC scores from the official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Read Also
Assam HSLC class 10th Result 2023 Out at results.sebaonline.org, check Pass % & toppers list
article-image

Jharkhand board results: How to check 10th and 12th result

  • Go to the board website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

  • On the homepage, click on Class 10 or Class 12th result link

  • Enter your roll number, date of birth and login

  • View your mark sheet and take a printout for future use.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UK Board Result 2023: Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 results to be out on May 25

UK Board Result 2023: Uttarakhand Class 10, 12 results to be out on May 25

GSEB 10, 12th Result 2023: Gujarat HSC commerce, arts result to be out soon at gseb.org

GSEB 10, 12th Result 2023: Gujarat HSC commerce, arts result to be out soon at gseb.org

Indian Bank Recruitment 2023: apply for 18 posts at indianbank.in

Indian Bank Recruitment 2023: apply for 18 posts at indianbank.in

JAC Jharkhand class 10th & 12th result 2023 for 8 lakh + students awaited

JAC Jharkhand class 10th & 12th result 2023 for 8 lakh + students awaited

C20 Summit on Education and Digital Transformation held in Thiruvananthapuram

C20 Summit on Education and Digital Transformation held in Thiruvananthapuram