Assam HSLC class 10th Result 2023 Out at results.sebaonline.org, check Pass % & toppers list

Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10th Result 2023 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam today at 10 AM.

Students can check the HSLC exam results on the official websites at results.sebaonline.org or sebaonline.org.

To view their class 10 result 2023, students need to enter their roll number as given on their admit card and other required information.

Pass Percentage of Assam HSLC exam 2023

A total of 190765 boys have appeared for the exam out of which 142524 candidates have passed the exam making the pass percentage of 74.71% and a total of 228140 girls have appeared for the exam out of which 159356 have passed. The overall pass percentage of girls is 70.96%.

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Top 3 rank holders

Rank 1: Hridam thakuriya from Dhekiyajuli

Rank 2: Ishrat Farha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma

Rank 3: Nilufar Rahman, Anindita Borah and Mriganka Bhattacharyya

Assam Class 10th Result: District toppers

Rank 1: Chirang: 88.68% pass

Rank 2: Shivsagar: 88.40% pass

Rank 3: Dima Hasao: 88.12% pass

Rank 4: Nalbari: 88.02% pass

Check SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 at

sebaonline.org

resultsassam.nic.in

assamonline.in

assamresult.in

Steps to check result

Visit the official website, sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

Navigate the link for the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link on the homepage. Click on the link.

Enter the roll number and submit.

The SEBA Class 10 result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result page.