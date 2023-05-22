Assam HSLC class 10th Result 2023 Out at results.sebaonline.org, check Pass % & toppers list

Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10th Result 2023 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam today at 10 AM.
Students can check the HSLC exam results on the official websites at results.sebaonline.org or sebaonline.org.
To view their class 10 result 2023, students need to enter their roll number as given on their admit card and other required information.
Pass Percentage of Assam HSLC exam 2023
A total of 190765 boys have appeared for the exam out of which 142524 candidates have passed the exam making the pass percentage of 74.71% and a total of 228140 girls have appeared for the exam out of which 159356 have passed. The overall pass percentage of girls is 70.96%.
SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Top 3 rank holders
Rank 1: Hridam thakuriya from Dhekiyajuli
Rank 2: Ishrat Farha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma
Rank 3: Nilufar Rahman, Anindita Borah and Mriganka Bhattacharyya
Assam Class 10th Result: District toppers
Rank 1: Chirang: 88.68% pass
Rank 2: Shivsagar: 88.40% pass
Rank 3: Dima Hasao: 88.12% pass
Rank 4: Nalbari: 88.02% pass
Check SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 at
sebaonline.org
resultsassam.nic.in
assamonline.in
assamresult.in
Steps to check result
Visit the official website, sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.
Navigate the link for the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link on the homepage. Click on the link.
Enter the roll number and submit.
The SEBA Class 10 result 2023 will appear on the screen.
Download and take a printout of the result page.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)