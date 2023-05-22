 Assam HSLC class 10th Result 2023 Out at results.sebaonline.org, check Pass % & toppers list
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam HSLC class 10th Result 2023 Out at results.sebaonline.org, check Pass % & toppers list

Assam HSLC class 10th Result 2023 Out at results.sebaonline.org, check Pass % & toppers list

Students can check the HSLC exam results on the official websites at results.sebaonline.org or sebaonline.org.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
article-image
Assam HSLC class 10th Result 2023 Out | ANI

Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) or class 10th Result 2023 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam today at 10 AM.

Students can check the HSLC exam results on the official websites at results.sebaonline.org or sebaonline.org.

To view their class 10 result 2023, students need to enter their roll number as given on their admit card and other required information.

Pass Percentage of Assam HSLC exam 2023

A total of 190765 boys have appeared for the exam out of which 142524 candidates have passed the exam making the pass percentage of 74.71% and a total of 228140 girls have appeared for the exam out of which 159356 have passed. The overall pass percentage of girls is 70.96%. 

SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023: Top 3 rank holders 

Rank 1: Hridam thakuriya from Dhekiyajuli

Rank 2: Ishrat Farha, Lucky Devi Choudhury, Manmita Sarma

Rank 3: Nilufar Rahman, Anindita Borah and Mriganka Bhattacharyya

Read Also
Assam HSLC result 2023 to be declared soon, check details
article-image

Assam Class 10th Result: District toppers 

Rank 1: Chirang: 88.68% pass

Rank 2: Shivsagar: 88.40% pass

Rank 3: Dima Hasao: 88.12% pass

Rank 4: Nalbari: 88.02% pass 

Check SEBA Assam HSLC Result 2023 at

  • sebaonline.org

  • resultsassam.nic.in

  • assamonline.in

  • assamresult.in

Steps to check result

  • Visit the official website, sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

  • Navigate the link for the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link on the homepage. Click on the link.

  • Enter the roll number and submit.

  • The SEBA Class 10 result 2023 will appear on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout of the result page.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bihar: Education department initiates action against fire 5 teachers; use fake documents for...

Bihar: Education department initiates action against fire 5 teachers; use fake documents for...

Assam HS result 2023 not today, clarifies Ranoj Pegu

Assam HS result 2023 not today, clarifies Ranoj Pegu

NEET, JEE, AIBE conducted in regional languages, why not CLAT: asks Delhi HC

NEET, JEE, AIBE conducted in regional languages, why not CLAT: asks Delhi HC

Govt teacher suspended for criticising Karnataka CM over freebies

Govt teacher suspended for criticising Karnataka CM over freebies

Assam HSLC class 10th Result 2023 Out at results.sebaonline.org, check Pass % & toppers list

Assam HSLC class 10th Result 2023 Out at results.sebaonline.org, check Pass % & toppers list