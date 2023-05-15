Assam HSLC result 2023 to be declared soon, check details

The Assam Class 10 result can also be checked through SMS. The HSLC exam 2023 were held from March 3 to April 1, 2023. | Representative Image

NEW DELHI: The Assam Board of Secondary Education will soon release the SEBA HSLC Class 10 result 2023. Assam board Class 10 results will be accessible for download on the official websites, results.sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. To access their SEBA HSLC result 2023, students will require their roll number and captcha code.

The Assam Class 10 result can also be obtained by SMS. The HSLC test 2023 was held between March 3 and April 1, 2023.

The Assam Class 10 result can also be checked through SMS. The HSLC exam 2023 were held from March 3 to April 1, 2023.

The online result will be provisional and students are required to collect their SEBA HSLC result mark sheet and passing certificate from their respective schools. However, students can use the online Assam HSLC result to get admission into higher classes.

Assam HSLC result 2023: How to check online

Students can check their SEBA 10th result 2023 online by following the steps given below-

Go to the official website, sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link.

Enter the credentials in the given fields and submit.

The Assam board HSLC result 2023 will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result page.