 Assam HSLC result 2023 to be declared soon, check details
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationAssam HSLC result 2023 to be declared soon, check details

Assam HSLC result 2023 to be declared soon, check details

To access the SEBA Class 10 result 2023 students will need their roll number to enter in the login window.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 03:14 PM IST
article-image
The Assam Class 10 result can also be checked through SMS. The HSLC exam 2023 were held from March 3 to April 1, 2023. | Representative Image

NEW DELHI: The Assam Board of Secondary Education will soon release the SEBA HSLC Class 10 result 2023. Assam board Class 10 results will be accessible for download on the official websites, results.sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. To access their SEBA HSLC result 2023, students will require their roll number and captcha code.

The Assam Class 10 result can also be obtained by SMS. The HSLC test 2023 was held between March 3 and April 1, 2023.

The Assam Class 10 result can also be checked through SMS. The HSLC exam 2023 were held from March 3 to April 1, 2023.

The online result will be provisional and students are required to collect their SEBA HSLC result mark sheet and passing certificate from their respective schools. However, students can use the online Assam HSLC result to get admission into higher classes.

Assam HSLC result 2023: How to check online

Students can check their SEBA 10th result 2023 online by following the steps given below-

  • Go to the official website, sebaonline.org or resultsassam.nic.in.

  • On the homepage, click on the Assam HSLC 10th result 2023 link.

  • Enter the credentials in the given fields and submit.

  • The Assam board HSLC result 2023 will appear on the screen.

  • Download and take a printout of the result page.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Asia's first subsea research lab at MIT-World Peace University

Pune: Asia's first subsea research lab at MIT-World Peace University

MP Board Result: 55% students of Madarsa fail in class 8

MP Board Result: 55% students of Madarsa fail in class 8

Assam HSLC result 2023 to be declared soon, check details

Assam HSLC result 2023 to be declared soon, check details

Students are positive on ChatGPT, but uncertain on cheating

Students are positive on ChatGPT, but uncertain on cheating

Modi stopped Russia-Ukraine war to get Indian students evacuated: Rajnath Singh

Modi stopped Russia-Ukraine war to get Indian students evacuated: Rajnath Singh