JAC 12th Result 2024 Declared, Check Overall Pass Percentage Here |

Jharkhand Board 12th Results 2024 have been declared today at 11am.

Students of all three streams — Science, Commerce, and Arts — can check their results on the following websites:

jac.jharkhand.gov.in

jac.nic.in

jacresults.com

jharresults.nic.in

To check their scores, students need to use their board exam roll codes and roll numbers.

In the JAC Class 12th result 2024, the passing marks are 23 out of 70 and 33 out of 100 in respective subjects. The JAC results were declared at a press conference in Ranchi.

The JAC Jharkhand Board Class Final Exams started on February 6 and ended on February 26. Around 4 lakh students appeared for the exam.

Jharkhand Board (JAC) has released the class 12 results for Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational streams.

This year's examination saw an overall pass percentage of 85.48%. In the Science stream alone, out of 94,433 students, 68,203 have successfully passed the exam, resulting in a pass percentage of 72.70%.

On the other hand, in the Arts stream, a total of 2,06,685 students passed with a pass percentage of 93.7%. About 40.78% students got the first division.

The scorecards will soon be released at the official JAC website - jacresults.com