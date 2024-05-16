CUET 2024 Revised Admit Card Released For Delhi Exam Centres, Download Link Active on exams.nta.ac.in

PTI(Representative Image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the revised admit card for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) UG Exam 2024 for the exam centers in Delhi. This decision was made after the CUET 2024 exam, which was originally scheduled for May 16, 17, and 18, was postponed for all centers, including Delhi.

The CUET UG exam for this year will be conducted in a hybrid mode, combining both online and offline formats. The online exam has been rescheduled to take place on May 21, 22, and 24. Separate admit cards will be released for these dates.

Candidates who were scheduled to appear for the CUET (UG) – 2024 examination in Delhi on May 16th, 17th, and 18th are advised to download the revised admit card reflecting the new examination center from the official website of CUET (UG) – 2024 at https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/. This update applies exclusively to candidates in Delhi; those appearing at centers outside Delhi remain unaffected.

According to the official notice released by NTA, candidates can contact 011-40759000 or 011-69227700 or email cuet-ug@nta.ac.in for further details regarding CUET (UG) – 2024. They are also advised to stay updated with the NTA website (www.nta.ac.in and https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/) for the latest exam updates.

Steps to Download the Revised CUET Admit Card:

1. Visit the official website: https://exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

2. Navigate to the latest news section and click on “CUET (UG) - 2024 Admit.”

3. Enter your registration number and password.

4. Submit the details to view your revised admit card.

5. Save and download the admit card for future reference.