Indian Student's Encounter With Tim Cook Reveals 'Major Fumble' On iPad Pro Ad Controversy

22-year-old Indian student Shaurya Sinha sparked a stir on social media when he said he ran into Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, at Stanford University.

On X, formerly known as Twitter, Sinha shared a picture of him and his two friends with Tim Cook and tweeted, “Met the one and only @tim_cook on a dish hike run at Stanford. Asked him about the new Apple iPad campaign and here’s what he said.”

In the following post, Sinha further added that the tech leader labelled the ad, “ yeah twas a major fumble.”

However, Sinha later clarified that his post was meant as a joke and the Cook would never use such words. He wrote, “WAIT ON A SUPER REAL NOTE- this post was a joke. I means to say I’d never disrespect him by asking about a huge controversy like the iPad Ad TO HIS FACE. WHY IS THIS BECOMING NEWS IN MY COUNTRY? Tim would never use the word fumble.”

WAIT ON A SUPER REAL NOTE - this post was a joke. I meant to say I’d never disrespect him by asking about a huge controversy like the iPad Ad TO HIS FACE.



What is the iPad Pro advertisement controversy?

Apple's latest iPad Pro advertisement sparked controversy due to its contrast of the tablet's features with visuals of a hydraulic press destroying creative instruments. Critics found the ad insensitive, suggesting that it implied technology hinders creativity rather than nurturing it.

CEO Tim Cook's post on X, encouraging users to imagine the creative potential of the iPad, faced backlash amid the ad controversy. According to BBC reports, responding to the criticism, Apple removed the ad and issued an apology. Tor Myhren, Apple's VP of marketing communications, acknowledged that the company "missed the mark" and confirmed their dedication to showcasing iPad users' creativity.