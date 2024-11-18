'It’s A Scam': US Woman Shares Concerns Over Rising Number Of Indian Students In US Master's Programs; Reddit Post Goes Viral

Official

Mumbai: A 26-year-old American woman recently shared her thoughts on Reddit about the increasing number of Indian students enrolling in Master's programs at US universities. Her post has gone widely viral.

As a US university employee pursuing a Master's degree in Computer Science, she utilised her employee benefits and observed, "I immediately realized that the students in the program were 99% Indian."

She noted that such a high concentration of international students was unusual, particularly in a school that wasn't deemed a "target" institution.

Through conversations with her classmates, she gained an understanding of why many Indian students opted for higher education in the US. The primary motivation appeared to be the belief that an American degree would pave the way for securing a visa and landing a job.

However, the Reddit user voiced doubts about the viability of this route, especially given the competitive job market. "I kind of feel like it's going to be really hard for all of these kids to get jobs in the US—it's already hard for American kids," she remarked, noting the formidable challenges ahead for international graduates.

A major concern she pointed out was the financial burden these students bear.

"They are coming here, going into debt, the professors aren’t even good, and they probably won’t be able to get a job in the US," she wrote, painting a picture of what she perceives as a risky investment.

The Reddit user likened this pursuit to a potential "scam"—a costly endeavour with uncertain outcomes. "I feel bad for them, honestly," she admitted, acknowledging that many students may not fully grasp the difficulties they will face post-graduation.

The Reddit user also touched on her experiences of cultural differences within the classroom. "The other thing is the Indian kids have brutal classroom etiquette; they are loudly talking while the professor is, which would never ever be tolerated in a typical American classroom," she noted, adding an additional layer to the complex dynamics of studying alongside a majority of international students.

Her post resonated with many, receiving nearly 690 upvotes and generating over 300 comments. Responses varied widely, with some users echoing her concerns while others defended the aspirations of international students.

One user commented, “The situation is complicated, but you have to admire their drive.”

Another added, “Debt and visa issues are a harsh reality, but it’s not all doom and gloom for everyone.”

A third user remarked, “It's not a scam, but a self-reinforced delusion that many Indian students experience. They come to America for a Master’s degree, attend any university, work for three years on Optional Practical Training (OPT), and make a lot of money. If they get the H-1B visa, they can earn even more. If they don't get the H-1B, they might go back to school or move to Canada. And then they repeat the cycle. If only it worked this way.”