ITBP Recruitment: Tattoo On Right Forearm? Punjab And Haryana HC Says You Aren't Eligible For A Job

Representational image |

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has upheld an order that a candidate for a constable position with the Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) is not eligible considering the fact he has a tattoo on his right forearm.

According to a report by LiveLaw, the petitioner had applied for the ITBP position based on an advertisement in 2017. Though the candidate was able to pass the physical endurance tests and other criteria, the recruitment advertisement had strictly barred candidates with a tattoo on their right forearm. The candidate was disqualified due to this specific rule, which is when he approached the High Court to remove two medically unfit certificates issued to him by ITBP.

The lawyer for Monu, the petitioner, argued that since the tattoo was removed through a surgery there was no reason for ITBP to disqualify him as he fulfilled all the other criteria.

Though the petitioner's lawyer further argued that Monu doesn't have any illness, the respondents stated that the advertisement's particular requirement left them with no choice.

The panel led by Justice Jagmohan Bansal came to the decision to uphold the ineligibility based on a decision by the Delhi High Court in the case of Vikash Kumar vs Director General, ITBP which revolved around a similar instance.