ITBP Recruitment 2023: Head Constable registration begins today at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Indo Tibetan Border Police Force- Constable & Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) Group C Posts | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started the the application process for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The last date to fill the application form is July 8.

Direct link to apply

ITBP recruitment 2023 vacancies:

ITBP aims to recruit 81 vacancies of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial).

ITBP recruitment 2023 age limit:

Candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

ITBP recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed the class 10th examination from a recognized Board or equivalent.

Applicant should have passed Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery Course from a recognized institution.

Steps to apply for ITBP Head Constable 2023: