 ITBP Recruitment 2023: Head Constable registration begins today at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
ITBP Recruitment 2023: Head Constable registration begins today at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to fill the application form is July 8.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, June 09, 2023, 02:06 PM IST
article-image
Indo Tibetan Border Police Force- Constable & Head Constable (Motor Mechanic) Group C Posts | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has started the the application process for recruitment to the post of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial). Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

The last date to fill the application form is July 8.

Direct link to apply

ITBP recruitment 2023 vacancies: 

ITBP aims to recruit 81 vacancies of Head Constable (Midwife) - Group ‘C’ (Non-Gazetted & Non-Ministerial).

ITBP recruitment 2023 age limit: 

Candidate's age should be between the age of 18 to 25 years.

ITBP recruitment 2023 eligibility criteria: 

Candidates should have passed the class 10th examination from a recognized Board or equivalent.

Applicant should have passed Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery Course from a recognized institution.

Steps to apply for ITBP Head Constable 2023:

  • Visit the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in

  • On the homepage, click on the registration tab

  • Proceed with the application

  • Submit the form

  • Upload all the required documents

  • Submit the form and take the print for future reference.

