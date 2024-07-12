IT Roorkee To Organise GATE 2025; Exam Dates And Registration Details Inside!

GATE 2025 |

The Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) organising institute will be the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee this year. This examination is jointly conducted by IISc and seven IITs comprising IIT Bombay, IIT Delhi, IIT Guwahati, IIT Kanpur, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Madras, and IIT Roorkee, on behalf of the National Coordination Board (NCB) - GATE, Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education (MoE), Government of India. Candidates who wish to appear for the exam can register themselves at the official website at gate2025.iitr.ac.in. The application portal is expected to open in the last week of August 2024.

The GATE 2025 exam is set to be conducted on February 1, 2, 15, and 16. The examination will be conducted in both forenoon and afternoon sessions on each of these days. GATE 2025 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT). GATE 2025 will have a total of 30 test papers. The test papers will be in English only. Candidates have the option to appear for one or two test papers from the allowed two-paper combinations. The GATE score obtained by the candidates will remain valid for a period of three years from the date of announcement of results.

Candidates who qualify for the GATE 2025 test can seek admission with possible financial assistance to Masters’ programs and direct Doctoral programs in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, Humanities; and Doctoral programs in relevant branches of Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, Humanities in institutions supported by Ministry of Education (MoE) and other Government agencies. GATE score is also considered by some colleges and institutions for admission to postgraduate programs without MoE scholarship. Several Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) have also been using the GATE score for recruitment.

GATE is a national-level examination that assesses candidates’ comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate-level subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities.

For more details, the candidates can visit GATE 2025 website, i.e., https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/