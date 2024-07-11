2145 Students To Graduate From IIT Guwahati In 2024; Convocation On July 14

IIT Guwahati | Official

The 26th Convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati, will be held on Sunday, July 14, 2024. This year, the Institute will award 2145 degrees to its graduating class, including 932 in undergraduate programs, 938 in postgraduate programs, and 275 in PhD programs. The total number of female students graduating this year is 468.

The Governor of Assam Gold Medals for both undergraduate and postgraduate categories, the President's Gold Medal, and the Dr. Shankar Dayal Sharma Gold Medal are among the four Gold Medals that will be awarded during the 26th Convocation event. Apart from this, 16 silver medals will be awarded to the top performers in each discipline of BTech, BDes, MA, MSc, and MBA programs. There will also be 14 Best PhD Thesis Awards and 14 Best Master's Thesis Awards, recognizing outstanding research across all disciplines.

Graduates From Multiple Programs

MBA

MA in Liberal Arts

MDes in Electronic Product Design

M.Tech. in Bioengineering

M.Tech. in Biomedical Science and Engineering

MS (R) in Polymer Science and Technology

First PhD student in the Joint PhD program in Food Science and Technology with Gifu University

Speaking about the 26th Convocation event at IIT Guwahati, Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "We take immense pride in our graduates, who continually showcase their dedication to progressing science and technology. As we honor the accomplishments of the Class of 2024, we eagerly anticipate their future contributions to society and the global scientific community."

The chief guest for the event is Padma Shri awardee Dr. Sridhar Vembu. In its first convocation in 1999, 63 students graduated from IIT Guwahati. Over the past 25 years, more than 22,600 students have been conferred degrees at IIT Guwahati.