IIT Roorkee to Conduct GATE 2025: Registration Soon! Paper pattern, Exam Syllabus Released At gate2025.iitr.ac.in

IIT Roorkee | File Photo

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Roorkee is gearing up to organize the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) 2025. GATE is a national-level examination that evaluates candidates' comprehensive understanding of various undergraduate subjects in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, and Humanities. The registration process for GATE 2025 will commence shortly at https://gate2025.iitr.ac.in/.

GATE 2025 Paper Pattern

GATE 2025 will feature 30 test papers, and candidates can choose to appear in one or up to two papers. All papers will be conducted in English. Each paper is designed for 100 marks, with General Aptitude (GA) comprising 15 marks common to all papers, and the remaining 85 marks covering the specific syllabus of each paper.

Eligibility Criteria for GATE 2025

Before applying, candidates must ensure they meet the eligibility criteria for GATE 2025. Eligible candidates include those currently in the 3rd year or higher of any undergraduate degree program, or those who have completed a government-approved degree program in Engineering, Technology, Architecture, Science, Commerce, Arts, or Humanities.

Candidates holding certifications from professional societies or institutions in various fields of engineering should verify that these examinations are recognized by MoE/AICTE/UGC/UPSC as equivalent to B.E./B.Tech./B.Arch./B.Planning, etc.

For candidates who have obtained or are pursuing their qualifying degree outside India, eligibility requires being in the 3rd year or higher or having completed a Bachelor’s degree (of at least three years duration) in the specified fields.

For more information and updates, candidates are advised to visit the official GATE 2025 website.