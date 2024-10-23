 IRDAI Release Admit Card For Assistant Manager Recruitment Exam 2024; Download at irdai.gov.in
Phase I exam for the Assistant Manager position is set to take place on November 6, 2024

Aimaan SiddiquiUpdated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 07:40 PM IST
Representative Image

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has officially announced the release of the admit card for the Assistant Manager Recruitment Exam. Candidates who have successfully completed their registration for the examination are now able to download their admit cards from the official IRDAI website, irdai.gov.in. It is important to note that the Phase I exam for the Assistant Manager position is set to take place on November 6, 2024. Candidates must ensure they have their admit cards with them to gain entry to the examination center, as entry will not be allowed without this essential document.

Assistant Manager Recruitment Exam 2024 admit card download link

The link to download the IRDAI Assistant Manager Prelims admit card has been made available on the official website of IRDAI. To access the admit card, candidates should visit the recruitment section of the website and locate the specific link designated for the Assistant Manager admit card. For the convenience of candidates, a direct link to download the admit card has been included in this article. It is crucial for candidates to provide their login credentials, which typically include their registration number and either their password or date of birth, in order to access and download their hall ticket.

How to download Assistant Manager Recruitment Exam 2024 admit card

To download the IRDAI Assistant Manager Admit Card 2024, candidates are advised to follow these steps: first, visit the official IRDAI website. Once there, navigate to the 'Careers' or 'Recruitment' section, where you will find the link for the Assistant Manager admit card. After locating the appropriate link, candidates need to enter their registration number along with their password or date of birth, and then submit the information. Upon successful submission, the admit card will be displayed on the screen, allowing candidates to download and print it for their records. It is highly recommended that candidates carefully verify all details on the admit card to ensure accuracy, and to save a digital copy for future reference. In the event of any difficulties or issues encountered during the download process, candidates should not hesitate to contact the IRDAI support team for assistance and clarification. This proactive approach will help ensure that all candidates are well-prepared and equipped for their upcoming examination.

