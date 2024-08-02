 IRDAI Imposes Penalty Of ₹2 Crore On HDFC Life For Violating Regulations
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIRDAI Imposes Penalty Of ₹2 Crore On HDFC Life For Violating Regulations

IRDAI Imposes Penalty Of ₹2 Crore On HDFC Life For Violating Regulations

The penalty of Rs 1 crore was levied for issues related to the protection of policyholders' interests. Additionally, a penalty of Rs 1 crore was imposed for irregularities concerning the outsourcing of services by the company.

ANIUpdated: Friday, August 02, 2024, 09:16 AM IST
article-image

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has imposed a penalty totaling Rs 2 crore on HDFC Life for violating various IRDAI regulations, the company informed the exchange in a filing.

IRDAI Imposes Penalty on HDFC Life

According to the company, the penalty was levied after an onsite inspection conducted by IRDAI in September 2020, covering the financial years 2017-18, 2018-19, and 2019-20.

The penalty of Rs 1 crore was levied for issues related to the protection of policyholders' interests. Additionally, a penalty of Rs 1 crore was imposed for irregularities concerning the outsourcing of services by the company.

In addition to the financial penalties, IRDAI has issued further directions and advisories to the insurance provider HDFC Life.

In addition to the financial penalties, IRDAI has issued further directions and advisories to the insurance provider HDFC Life. | Representative Image

Read Also
US Markets Plunge After Federal Reserve Breaks Hope Of Interest Rate Cuts
article-image

"IRDAI issued an Order dated August 01, 2024, levying a penalty in aggregate of Rs. 2 crore for violation of provisions of applicable IRDAI Regulations: Penalty of Rs 1 crore (Rupees One crore) with respect to certain aspects pertaining to Protection of Policyholders' Interest; Penalty of Rs.1 crore (Rupees One crore) with respect to certain aspects of Outsourcing of services undertaken by the Company and payment of Commission or Remuneration or Reward for solicitation of insurance business," said the company on Thursday in its filing with the exchange.

In addition to the financial penalties, IRDAI has issued further directions and advisories to the insurance provider HDFC Life.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is a statutory body established by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999 (IRDA Act, 1999) to supervise and develop India's insurance sector.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is a statutory body established by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999 (IRDA Act, 1999) to supervise and develop India's insurance sector. | pexels

Read Also
SEBI Fines JM Financial Asset Management, Former CEO, Others For Flouting Rules
article-image

The company has been instructed to adhere to these guidelines within a stipulated timeframe to rectify the identified deficiencies and ensure compliance with regulatory standards.

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) is a statutory body established by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority Act, 1999 (IRDA Act, 1999) to supervise and develop India's insurance sector. IRDAI's goal is to protect policyholders' interests and promote the industry's orderly growth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

FTSE 100 Declines By Over 1%; British Index Down Despite Rate Cut By Bank Of England

FTSE 100 Declines By Over 1%; British Index Down Despite Rate Cut By Bank Of England

Nifty Auto & IT Drown in Red As Dalal Street Taken Over By Bears

Nifty Auto & IT Drown in Red As Dalal Street Taken Over By Bears

Warren Buffet Bags ₹31,000 Crore By Selling 8.8% Stake In Banking-Behemoth Bank Of America

Warren Buffet Bags ₹31,000 Crore By Selling 8.8% Stake In Banking-Behemoth Bank Of America

Sensex Loses Over 800 Points; Nifty Drops By 1% As Indian Markets Feel The Pinch Of Stagnant US...

Sensex Loses Over 800 Points; Nifty Drops By 1% As Indian Markets Feel The Pinch Of Stagnant US...

IRDAI Imposes Penalty Of ₹2 Crore On HDFC Life For Violating Regulations

IRDAI Imposes Penalty Of ₹2 Crore On HDFC Life For Violating Regulations