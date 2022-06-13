Institute of Science in Nagpur find their website hacked

Pixabay

Nagpur: The Institute of Science, Nagpur's website was hacked on Sunday, with the hackers claiming to be 'DragonForce Malaysia,' with a message on the home page reading:

"It is a special operation on the insult of our Prophet Mohammad", according to the police. The website is currently being restored, according to them.

The website was hacked amid nationwide demonstrations against the now-suspended BJP spokeswoman Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Kumar Jindal's offensive remarks about Prophet Mohammad. Several countries have condemned their remarks, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Indonesia, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Jordan, Bahrain, the Maldives, Malaysia, Oman, Iraq, and Libya.

"The home page of the website carried a message in which people were urged to unite and start a campaign against India. The website was hacked through malware. The hackers identified themselves as 'DragonForce Malaysia'," police inspector (Cyber) Nitin Phatangare said. The message posted on the website's home page read: "It is a special operation on the insult of our Prophet Mohammad. We witnessed that you guys had abused Muslim people publicly..." Police have launched an investigation, the official said.

"A similar case was reported in Mumbai on Saturday. Since then, we were on alert," Phatangare added. Established in 1906, the Institute of Science, Nagpur, is one of the oldest science colleges in Nagpur. It is the oldest pure science higher educational institute in central India and is affiliated with Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University.

