HSC Results 2022 : This Class 12 topper is already preparing for JEE next

Abhishek NairUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 12:47 PM IST
Ishaan Jain, topped PACE Junior College’s Dadar branch, with 96.67 %

Ishaan Jain topped PACE Junior College’s Dadar branch with 96.67 % and is happy with the results but felt he could have done better. “We have been in the pandemic since the past two years and this is the first time I took an exam offline since the 10th boards, which was before the pandemic. I felt I could have achieved better marks as I didn’t rely on just options and attempted all the questions which is why I was surprised a bit but it’s fine,” said Ishaan.

Ishaan is also preparing for his JEE exam and plans to pursue Computer Science Engineering at Pace.

Ishaan, a resident of Dadar and an avid fan of art and quiz competitions, advised students to treat textbooks as their go-to resources for not only being thorough with the subject but also because that’s what examiners want in most cases.

