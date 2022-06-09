e-Paper Get App

HSC results 2022 : Visually Challenged student sees light at the end of the tunnel

Chaitali DharamshiUpdated: Thursday, June 09, 2022, 10:30 AM IST
Manish Sable, a partially sighted student, scored 68.67 % in HSC 2022 |

Despite the hurdles that HSC students experienced this year, such as confusion about the offline and online exams, Maharashtra students performed well, with a 94.22 percent pass percentage across the state.

This year, the exam was taken by 6301 Divyang candidates. 6001 Divyang students passed, getting them a 95.24 percent overall pass percentage. Manish Sable, a commerce student at Wilson College, is one such student who scored 68.67 percent and is partially sighted

"It was quite difficult for me, but I wanted to appear for the examinations in person because doing them online might be distracting. For my exam, I needed to find a writer. My vision is poor. I wrote my papers until I was in eighth grade. I used the writer's assistance in courses 10 and 12," said Manish.

"I want to continue my management studies and will enroll in a BMS programme in Mumbai. I am content with my examinations in light of the circumstances, but I had hoped for a little more. I got the best grades in SP and the lowest in accounting," he continued.

Seeing his success, his parents are too proud of his child. "I am proud of my son," Vishwas Sable, his father, said. "I know it was difficult for him, but he managed to perform well." He was able to complete all of his preparation without the assistance of a class. We've only had a tutor for him for the last 20 days."

