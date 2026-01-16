Rajasthan RSSB 4th Grade Result 2026 Declared At rssb.rajasthan.gov.in; Over 21 Lakh Candidates Appeared

Canva

Rajasthan RSSB 4th Grade Result 2026: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has issued the Rajasthan 4th Grade (Chauthar Class) Exam 2026 Result PDF on January 16, 2026. Candidates who took the test can visit the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, to view and download their Rajasthan Staff Selection Board 4th Class Result, Cut-Off Marks, and Merit List.

The state will fill 53,749 positions under the Rajasthan Class IV Recruitment 2026 campaign. Of these, 5,550 positions are set aside for TSP areas and 48,199 positions are set up for non-TSP areas. About 21.17 lakh students (85.9%) took the exam out of the 24.76 lakh applications that were received for this recruitment.

Rajasthan RSSB 4th Grade Result 2026: Steps to check the result

Using the instructions provided below, candidates can view and download their Rajasthan Grade 4 Result 2026:

Step 1: Go to rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the official website.

Step 2: On the home page, select "Result in Candidate Corner."

Step 3: Next, select the fourth grade result link.

Step 4: The PDF of the outcome will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download it, then print it off for your records.

Rajasthan RSSB 4th Grade Result 2026: Details mentioned on the result

Roll number

Name of the selected candidate

Father’s name

Date of birth

Gender

MAT score

Total marks obtained

Rank secured

Qualifying status