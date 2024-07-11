Inspired By Father, Delhi Student Secures AIR 3 In CA Intermediate Exam 2024

Manit Singh Bhatia | File

Manit Singh Bhatia, 18, has achieved the All India Rank (AIR) 3 in the CA Intermediate exams. He scored 519 out of 600 marks, which translates to 86.50%. "It was completely unexpected. I got a call from the president of ICAI, and I totally froze for 2 minutes. My parents got really emotional and proud," he shared while talking about his reaction to his achievement.



Inspired by his father, Harvinder Singh Bhatia, clearing CA has been his childhood dream. "My father is from this field, but he never forced me to pursue it. I myself got interested in it and decided to appear for the exam and try to crack it," said Bhatia.



He hails from Vikaspuri, West Delhi. He is a first-year student at Delhi University’s School of Open Learning. He is currently pursuing a B.Com. (Honors). He is preparing for the CA exams along with his college studies. "We don’t have to attend college and only appear for the exams, so I focus fully on CA studies," he explained.

Talking about his preparation period, he recalled not wasting time and only focusing on his CA preparation. "I haven't even gone out with friends for the longest time," he said.

His preparations included offline classes from a local coaching centre. He also revealed studying for over 12 hours per day. Motivated by his score, Bhatia plans to continue performing with the same dedication for the CA final exam.