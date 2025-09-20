 India's Largest National STEM Quiz 4.0 Launched With ₹2 Crore Prize Pool For Students
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIndia's Largest National STEM Quiz 4.0 Launched With ₹2 Crore Prize Pool For Students

India's Largest National STEM Quiz 4.0 Launched With ₹2 Crore Prize Pool For Students

In addition to cash rewards, winners will get the opportunity to visit premier scientific institutions such as BARC-Mumbai, DRDO, SAC-ISRO, and NFSU-Gandhinagar, as well as participate in an exclusive STEM boot camp designed for the top 200 students.

IANSUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:42 PM IST
article-image
India's Largest National STEM Quiz 4.0 Launched With ₹2 Crore Prize Pool For Students | X @IPLab_Rajkot

Gandhinagar: The Gujarat Council on Science and Technology (GUJCOST), under the Department of Science and Technology (DST), on Friday launched the country’s largest National STEM Quiz 4.0 with prizes worth up to Rs 2 crore for winning students.

About The National STEM Quiz 4.0

Unveiling the quiz, DST Secretary P. Bharti said the initiative -- titled “National STEM Quiz 4.0: A New Journey for a New Generation” -- aims to nurture curiosity, analytical thinking, and problem-solving skills among school students.

In addition to cash rewards, winners will get the opportunity to visit premier scientific institutions such as BARC-Mumbai, DRDO, SAC-ISRO, and NFSU-Gandhinagar, as well as participate in an exclusive STEM boot camp designed for the top 200 students.

FPJ Shorts
Grammy-Winning Songwriter Brett James Dies In North Carolina Plane Crash
Grammy-Winning Songwriter Brett James Dies In North Carolina Plane Crash
'Return To US..': Tech Giants Amazon & Microsoft Urge H-1B Visa Holder Employees To Come Back Amid Trump's $100K Overhaul Deadline
'Return To US..': Tech Giants Amazon & Microsoft Urge H-1B Visa Holder Employees To Come Back Amid Trump's $100K Overhaul Deadline
PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai International Cruise Terminal; All About The World-Class Structure Built At Indira Dock
PM Modi Inaugurates Mumbai International Cruise Terminal; All About The World-Class Structure Built At Indira Dock
NSA Ajit Doval, Canadian Counterpart Nathalie Drouin Hold Talks To Strengthen Security, Counterterrorism, And Intelligence Cooperation
NSA Ajit Doval, Canadian Counterpart Nathalie Drouin Hold Talks To Strengthen Security, Counterterrorism, And Intelligence Cooperation
Read Also
DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI’s Joslyn Choudhary’s 2.28 Lakh Instagram Followers Secure Only 12,645...
article-image

The quiz will be held in two categories -- Junior (Class 9–10) and Senior (Class 11–12). Students across India, from all boards and mediums, can register free of cost at www.stemquiz.gujarat.gov.in until October 30, 2025.

Speaking at the launch, GUJCOST Advisor and Member Secretary Narottam Sahu highlighted that since 2022, the STEM Quiz has grown into a national platform.

Last year’s third edition saw over 10.12 lakh registrations from students across states and boards.

“This year, we are targeting participation from more than 20 lakh students across India,” he added.

Read Also
Dubai emerges As Key Higher Education Hub With 42% Of International Enrolments Being Indian...
article-image

As part of the launch, dignitaries also released a Quiz Bank book for junior and senior levels. The event was attended by GSBTM Mission Director Digvijaysinh Jadeja, GSEM Mission Director Neha Kumari, Dr. Vijay Patel from GCERT, and representatives from regional and district science centres, Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas, and CBSE schools, with students joining virtually from across the country.

STEM -- science, technology, engineering, and mathematics -- is at the heart of India’s growth story, driving everything from space exploration and digital innovation to renewable energy and healthcare.

With a young population and one of the largest pools of engineers and scientists in the world, India relies on STEM to fuel its economic competitiveness, create jobs of the future, and address pressing challenges like climate change, food security, and sustainable urbanisation.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Sports University Bill, NRI Medical Fee Revision, Pension Reforms &...

Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Sports University Bill, NRI Medical Fee Revision, Pension Reforms &...

India's Largest National STEM Quiz 4.0 Launched With ₹2 Crore Prize Pool For Students

India's Largest National STEM Quiz 4.0 Launched With ₹2 Crore Prize Pool For Students

Rajasthan HC Directs CBSE & State Board To Stop Students From Skipping Schools For Coaching

Rajasthan HC Directs CBSE & State Board To Stop Students From Skipping Schools For Coaching

DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI’s Joslyn Choudhary’s 2.28 Lakh Instagram Followers Secure Only 12,645...

DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI’s Joslyn Choudhary’s 2.28 Lakh Instagram Followers Secure Only 12,645...

Jharkhand: 16 Students Hospitalized After Suffering From Breathing Distress Due To Smoke From...

Jharkhand: 16 Students Hospitalized After Suffering From Breathing Distress Due To Smoke From...