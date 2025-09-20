DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI’s Joslyn Choudhary’s 2.28 Lakh Instagram Followers Secure Only 12,645 Votes; Netizens React

Joslyn Choudhary | Image: Insta/joslynchoudhary

The DUSU Elections 2025 concluded with Aryan Maan of ABVP clinching the president’s post by a margin of 16,196 votes, highlighting the continued strength of grassroots campaigning over social media popularity.

NSUI’s Joslyn Choudhary: Instagram Influencer

Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, the NSUI candidate and first woman in 17 years from her party to contest for the president’s seat, gained significant attention for her progressive campaign focusing on student welfare, gender inclusivity, and campus equity.

With 2.28 lakh Instagram followers and campaign videos reaching millions of views, Choudhary emerged as a social media influencer. However, despite her digital reach, she secured only 12,645 votes, losing to ABVP’s Aryan Maan, who focused on ground-level student engagement.

Netizens React: Social Media Isn’t Enough

The results sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with netizens highlighting the gap between Instagram popularity and voter support:

“Joslyn Choudhary, with 2.2 lakh Instagram followers, got only 12,645 votes in the DUSU elections. This shows that Gen Z voters prioritise actual work and campus engagement over social media popularity,” a netizen remarked.

Joslyn Chaudhary, CONgress's NSUI candidate for DUSU President. Has 220K followers on Insta.



Like Rahul Ghandy, she thought Insta Views & Reels win elections.



Yesterday she lost to ABVP that works on ground by 16196 votes. Got only 12645 vote.



Bharat's GenZ is smart.Poor RaGa! pic.twitter.com/7ktk25EL8F — BhikuMhatre (@MumbaichaDon) September 20, 2025

“Social media fame cannot win elections. ABVP’s ground-level campaigning proved more effective, with Aryan Maan winning by over 16,000 votes,” said a netizen reacting to the results.

“Even candidates with millions of online followers, like Ajaz Khan in Maharashtra, fail to convert online popularity into votes. Bharat’s youth vote for tangible work, not reels or filters,” a social media user noted.

“Votes are cast based on the work done on the ground, not on the beauty of a face or a famous name. Gen Z of India is smart and discerning, unlike trends seen in neighboring countries,” commented another netizen.

“Joslyn Choudhary’s defeat highlights a key lesson: Instagram views and reels may create visibility, but campus elections are won through consistent engagement, outreach, and real effort,” said a user online.

Academic and Personal Background

Choudhary, 23, hails from Pal Gaon, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, growing up in a farmer’s family. She is the only daughter of her parents, with her father a farmer and her mother a homemaker. Moving to Delhi for higher education, she joined Delhi University in 2019 and is currently pursuing a postgraduate degree in Buddhist Studies.