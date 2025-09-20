 DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI’s Joslyn Choudhary’s 2.28 Lakh Instagram Followers Secure Only 12,645 Votes; Netizens React
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDUSU Elections 2025: NSUI’s Joslyn Choudhary’s 2.28 Lakh Instagram Followers Secure Only 12,645 Votes; Netizens React

DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI’s Joslyn Choudhary’s 2.28 Lakh Instagram Followers Secure Only 12,645 Votes; Netizens React

NSUI’s Joslyn Choudhary, known for her 2.28 lakh Instagram followers, failed to translate her social media influence into votes in the DUSU Elections 2025. She secured only 12,645 votes, losing to ABVP’s Aryan Maan, who won by a margin of 16,196. Netizens reacted sharply, stressing that Gen Z values ground-level work over Instagram fame.

Ritesh KumarUpdated: Saturday, September 20, 2025, 01:21 PM IST
article-image
Joslyn Choudhary | Image: Insta/joslynchoudhary

The DUSU Elections 2025 concluded with Aryan Maan of ABVP clinching the president’s post by a margin of 16,196 votes, highlighting the continued strength of grassroots campaigning over social media popularity.

NSUI’s Joslyn Choudhary: Instagram Influencer

Joslyn Nandita Choudhary, the NSUI candidate and first woman in 17 years from her party to contest for the president’s seat, gained significant attention for her progressive campaign focusing on student welfare, gender inclusivity, and campus equity.

With 2.28 lakh Instagram followers and campaign videos reaching millions of views, Choudhary emerged as a social media influencer. However, despite her digital reach, she secured only 12,645 votes, losing to ABVP’s Aryan Maan, who focused on ground-level student engagement.

FPJ Shorts
Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft, Who PCB Requested To Be Removed Over Handshake Row, Set To Officiate IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash, Claims Report
Asia Cup 2025: Andy Pycroft, Who PCB Requested To Be Removed Over Handshake Row, Set To Officiate IND vs PAK Super 4 Clash, Claims Report
India Crosses Advanced Design & Manufacturing Milestone With Upcoming 2NM Chip Production
India Crosses Advanced Design & Manufacturing Milestone With Upcoming 2NM Chip Production
'India Has A Weak PM,' Says Rahul Gandhi As Congress Targets PM Modi After Donald Trump Imposes Heavy Fees For H1B Visas
'India Has A Weak PM,' Says Rahul Gandhi As Congress Targets PM Modi After Donald Trump Imposes Heavy Fees For H1B Visas
Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra
Navratri 2025: Thane Police Ban Plasma, Beam, & Laser Lights To Prevent Eye Injuries In Maharashtra

Netizens React: Social Media Isn’t Enough

The results sparked a wave of reactions on social media, with netizens highlighting the gap between Instagram popularity and voter support:

“Joslyn Choudhary, with 2.2 lakh Instagram followers, got only 12,645 votes in the DUSU elections. This shows that Gen Z voters prioritise actual work and campus engagement over social media popularity,” a netizen remarked.

“Social media fame cannot win elections. ABVP’s ground-level campaigning proved more effective, with Aryan Maan winning by over 16,000 votes,” said a netizen reacting to the results.

“Even candidates with millions of online followers, like Ajaz Khan in Maharashtra, fail to convert online popularity into votes. Bharat’s youth vote for tangible work, not reels or filters,” a social media user noted.

“Votes are cast based on the work done on the ground, not on the beauty of a face or a famous name. Gen Z of India is smart and discerning, unlike trends seen in neighboring countries,” commented another netizen.

“Joslyn Choudhary’s defeat highlights a key lesson: Instagram views and reels may create visibility, but campus elections are won through consistent engagement, outreach, and real effort,” said a user online.

Read Also
Aryan Maan Credits Student Trust For DUSU Win, Focuses On Placements And Wi-Fi
article-image

Academic and Personal Background

Choudhary, 23, hails from Pal Gaon, Jodhpur, Rajasthan, growing up in a farmer’s family. She is the only daughter of her parents, with her father a farmer and her mother a homemaker. Moving to Delhi for higher education, she joined Delhi University in 2019 and is currently pursuing a postgraduate degree in Buddhist Studies.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Sports University Bill, NRI Medical Fee Revision, Pension Reforms &...

Rajasthan Cabinet Approves Sports University Bill, NRI Medical Fee Revision, Pension Reforms &...

India's Largest National STEM Quiz 4.0 Launched With ₹2 Crore Prize Pool For Students

India's Largest National STEM Quiz 4.0 Launched With ₹2 Crore Prize Pool For Students

Rajasthan HC Directs CBSE & State Board To Stop Students From Skipping Schools For Coaching

Rajasthan HC Directs CBSE & State Board To Stop Students From Skipping Schools For Coaching

DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI’s Joslyn Choudhary’s 2.28 Lakh Instagram Followers Secure Only 12,645...

DUSU Elections 2025: NSUI’s Joslyn Choudhary’s 2.28 Lakh Instagram Followers Secure Only 12,645...

Jharkhand: 16 Students Hospitalized After Suffering From Breathing Distress Due To Smoke From...

Jharkhand: 16 Students Hospitalized After Suffering From Breathing Distress Due To Smoke From...