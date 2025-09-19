Aryan Maan Credits Student Trust For DUSU Win, Focuses On Placements And Wi-Fi

DUSU President-elect Aryan Maan celebrates his landslide victory after securing the top post with over 16,000 votes |

DUSU Election 2025: The counting of votes for the Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) elections concluded on Friday, a day after students cast their ballots under tight security. In the closely watched contest, Aryan Maan of the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) secured the presidential post, defeating Jocelyn Nandita Chaudhary of the Congress-backed National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).

Victory Rooted in Student Trust

Speaking exclusively to Free Press Journal, DUSU President-elect Aryan Maan credited his landslide victory to the trust of students and his years of grassroots work on campus. Having won by a margin of more than 16,000 votes, he said, “The fight wasn’t very tough; I won because students trusted me. I have been raising their voices for five years, and I will continue to stand by them whenever they face difficulties.”

Focus on Student Issues Over Personal Attacks

Rejecting personal allegations made during the campaign, Maan stressed that student issues would remain his top priority. “Despite NSUI targeting me personally, I was taught by my family never to attack anyone’s personal life. My victory is proof that real issues and leadership matter more than mudslinging,” he remarked.

Agenda: Placements and Internships

Outlining his agenda, Maan said placements and internships would be strengthened through a new placement cell society. “We will raise our voice to ensure more students get jobs and internships with leading companies,” he assured.

Ethics Over Money and Power

Commenting on the influence of money and power in campus politics, the ABVP leader highlighted the importance of ethics. “Elections involve everything, including money and power, but brotherhood and ethics must prevail. I won because I earned the trust and hearts of students,” he said to FPJ.

Digital Push: Wi-Fi Across DU Campuses

Calling for urgent digital infrastructure reforms, Maan emphasised that his immediate focus would be on providing Wi-Fi across all colleges and departments. “India is highly digital now, but many DU campuses still lack Wi-Fi. This is the most urgent demand so that students stay connected with knowledge and information,” he concluded.