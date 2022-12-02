e-Paper Get App
Indian student's death in Canada: Police arrests accused driver

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Friday, December 02, 2022, 01:03 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |
Toronto: Over a week after an Indian student was killed in a road accident in Toronto, police have arrested a 60-year-old driver in connection with the death.

The twenty-year-old student Kartik Saini from Karnal Haryana was killed when his cycle was hit by a pick-up truck and dragged at the intersection of Yonge Street and St. Clair Avenue in midtown Toronto. The incident occurred on November 23.

The driver was charged on Thursday with careless driving and violating traffic signs.

He will appear in court on February 16, 2023. Saini was a student at Sheridan College.

According to Toronto Police, the driver of the pick-up struck Saini and drove on with him underneath the vehicle.

Paramedics tried to revive the Indian student, but he succumbed to his injuries.

[With inputs from IANS]

