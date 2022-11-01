e-Paper Get App
Canada: One dead, another injured in high school shooting in Toronto

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 05:35 PM IST
Photo: Representative Image
Ottawa: One person was dead and another was injured after a shooting at a high school's front yard in Toronto, the largest city in Canada, police said.

The shooting happened just before 3:22 pm on Monday outside Woburn Collegiate Institute, Toronto police confirmed on social media on Monday.

A male victim was located with gunshot wounds and transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. He was later pronounced deceased in the hospital, Xinhua news agency reported.

The second victim, a teenage boy, was transported to a trauma centre through the emergency run, the police added.

Woburn Collegiate Institute was initially placed under lockdown. So far, no arrests have been made, but police said a suspect was seen fleeing the area going westbound.

