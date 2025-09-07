 5 Minor Madrasa Students Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Nayagarh, Odisha
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducation5 Minor Madrasa Students Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Nayagarh, Odisha

5 Minor Madrasa Students Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Nayagarh, Odisha

The incident occurred on September 2 at a madrasa located within the Ranpur police station limits of Nayagarh district. The police registered a case on September 3, and the five accused minor boys in the age group of 12 to 15 years have been taken into custody on Saturday, Nayagarh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Subhas Chandra Panda told PTI.

PTIUpdated: Sunday, September 07, 2025, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
5 Minor Madrasa Students Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Nayagarh, Odisha | File Pic (Representational Image)

Bhubaneswar: Five minor students of a madrasa in Odisha's Nayagarh district were arrested by police for allegedly killing a 12-year-old boy of the institution and dumping his body into a septic tank, an officer said on Sunday.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on September 2 at a madrasa located within the Ranpur police station limits of Nayagarh district. The police registered a case on September 3, and the five accused minor boys in the age group of 12 to 15 years have been taken into custody on Saturday, Nayagarh, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Subhas Chandra Panda told PTI.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim boy, who hailed from Badamba area in Cuttack district, had allegedly threatened seniors of exposing their act of sexual abuse of junior students. The victim was allegedly sexually abused by a senior inmate of the madrasa for the last six months, and there was an attempt to kill him also on August 31, the ASP said.

FPJ Shorts
Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
Gut-Wrenching! Amanda Anisimova Sobs Uncontrollably After Losing To Aryna Sabalenka In US Open 2025 Final; Video
'Sabko Maarte Peetate Ghumta Main...': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Shiv Sena Workers' Violence At Mumbai Club Over Kunal Kamra's 'Gaddar' Jibe
'Sabko Maarte Peetate Ghumta Main...': Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Condemns Shiv Sena Workers' Violence At Mumbai Club Over Kunal Kamra's 'Gaddar' Jibe
GST 2.0 Impact: Mahindra Slashes SUV Prices By Up To ₹1.56 Lakh, Toyota By ₹3.49 Lakh, Renault Up To ₹96,395
GST 2.0 Impact: Mahindra Slashes SUV Prices By Up To ₹1.56 Lakh, Toyota By ₹3.49 Lakh, Renault Up To ₹96,395
Adani Power To Build Big Hydro Project In Bhutan, Investors Keep An Eye On Stock From Sept 8
Adani Power To Build Big Hydro Project In Bhutan, Investors Keep An Eye On Stock From Sept 8
Read Also
Canara Bank Recruitment 2025: Registration Process For Trainee Posts Starts; Check Selection Process...
article-image

Panda said that, though initially it appeared as an accident after recovering the body of the victim from the septic tank, later evidence showed that he was physically tortured and killed. "It was learnt that the victim was sodomised by two senior boys, including the 15-year-old senior inmate of the madrasa, before being killed and his body dumped into the septic tank," the ASP said.

The boy was strangled to death by the prime accused and his four associates. "All five were taken into custody and produced before a court," the ASP said, adding that a case was registered under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), murder charge and POCSO Act.

While three boys were booked on charges of murder, one for murder and under POCSO Act and another one only under POCSO Act.

The accused were shifted to a juvenile correctional facility at Angul.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 Minor Madrasa Students Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Nayagarh, Odisha

5 Minor Madrasa Students Arrested For Killing 12-Year-Old Boy In Nayagarh, Odisha

Forgery Scandal: 11 Candidates Booked In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, For Using Fake Freedom Fighter...

Forgery Scandal: 11 Candidates Booked In Ballia, Uttar Pradesh, For Using Fake Freedom Fighter...

Bihar Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing Postgraduate Exams

Bihar Doctor Dies By Suicide After Failing Postgraduate Exams

Viral Video: Hapur Police Help Students Reach PET Exam After Scooty Breaks Down

Viral Video: Hapur Police Help Students Reach PET Exam After Scooty Breaks Down

4 B.Ed Students From Rajasthan Hire Helicopter To Reach Exam Centre In Uttarakhand

4 B.Ed Students From Rajasthan Hire Helicopter To Reach Exam Centre In Uttarakhand