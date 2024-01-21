Indian Student Enrollment In German Universities Surges By 214% Since 2016

Representative Image | Pixabay

There has been a 214% increase in the number of Indian students, who now surpass Chinese, choosing Germany as their foreign education destination since 2016, according to statistics from Studying in Germany. From 20,562 Indian students studying in Germany in 2019, the number more than doubled in 2023 to 42,000, the report said.

“Germany is renowned for its high-quality education system. The country is home to leading business schools, offering a wide range of programmes in various fields”, explained Stephanie Kluth, Director of Admissions from ESMT Berlin.

“Germany also has a strong economy and a demand for skilled professionals in various industries. The country has implemented policies to attract international students and encouraged them to stay and work after completing their studies. This potential for post-graduate employment can be a significant factor”, she added.

Kluth continued by saying that quality of life might also be a factor since Germany consistently ranks high in terms of quality of life, safety, and healthcare. The overall living standards in the country are appealing to international students, providing a comfortable environment for pursuing a promising career.

Lea Oberländer, Programme Manager of the University of Mannheim Business School’s Master in Management, said, “India is a huge country with a rapidly growing population. They are attracted to Germany as an industrial location with very good public universities. Mannheim itself is a middle-sized but very international and open-minded city and has a lot to offer when it comes to job opportunities, culture, music, nature, and sports. We encourage our students to be open-minded and to take advantage of the numerous offers in the city and at the university, to make contacts, and to develop personally.”

Affordable tuition fees, post-study work opportunities, and quality of education all play a role in making Germany an attractive destination for Indian candidates, according to Nalisha Patel, Regional Director for Europe at GMAC. “Germany has always offered well-regarded pre-experience master’s programmes, and over the last few years German MBAs have grown in strength in the global rankings. Studying in Germany opens the doors to a range of attractive industries, such as finance, engineering, and IT”, she added.

Patel further said that after their studies, Indian students can stay in the country for up to 18 months to look for work, and for those who have a job offer, they can apply for permanent residency after just five years. “This is an enticing offer for Indian students looking to move abroad, as while the process can be more difficult and sometimes challenging elsewhere, in Germany it is usually simple and swift”, Patel added.

Officers also highlighted certain points which a student should be aware of while filling their applications for German universities.

“Students with a degree from an Indian University are required to submit an Academic Evaluation Centre (APS) certificate with their application”, said Oberländer. “We recommend applicants to apply for this certificate as early as possible as the processing time unfortunately often takes a long time”, he added.

This emphasises how important it is to familiarise with the application requirements of chosen institute early on, and to make sure everything is sorted in advance; a sentiment echoed by Kluth, “Usually, we receive an overwhelming amount of extremely impressive applications from those of Indian nationality. Early applications not only offer increased chances of getting accepted but also constitute the opportunity for a substantial discount since we reward early applications with a fee reduction”, Kluth added.

When it comes to writing an actual application, Kluth shared some fantastic advice, “Write about who you are and what you are passionate about. What makes an experience special or outstanding has nothing to do with how rare it is, but how much impact it has had on you and on others. For us, it is important to see that you know yourself and are aware of your aspirations and the impact you have on others. What is interesting to us is what you have learned from your various experiences and whether you are someone who can bounce back from failure.”

Some of the other tips include studying the school’s website, getting in touch with graduates, student ambassadors and current students on LinkedIn, or scheduling a chat with an admissions manager. Students must, however, do their research and be sure that they are applying to the course and institution that will suit what they want from the current stage of their career or the career they would like to pursue.