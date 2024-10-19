 Indian Oil Corporation Limited Announces Vacancies For Medical Specialists
Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) has started a recruitment drive for Medical Specialists. The recruiting effort seeks to fill nine vacancies. Candidates can get updates on the official website, iocl.com.

Updated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
article-image

Dates for Interview:

Date of Interview -October 24, 2024

Date of Interview – October 25, 2024

The reporting time is between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m., and punctuality is important for being considered for the walk-in interview.

Official Notice:

According to the official statement, "The period of engagement shall be for one year. However, an extension of the engagement period for another one year, up to two times, shall depend on the Guwahati Refinery Hospital's requirement and the doctor's satisfactory performance, under the same rates, terms, and conditions, at the discretion of IOCL-Guwahati Refinery."

No of Vacancies: 

Pathologist- 1

Dermatologist- 1

Dentist- 2

ENT Specialist- 1

Psychiatrist- 1

Homeopathy Doctor- 1

Surgeon- 1

Cardiologist- 1

Eligibility: 

MD/DNB in Pathology from an accredited institution or institute.

MD/DNB in Dermatology from an accredited university or institute.

B.D.S./M.D.S. from an accredited university or institute.

MS/DNB in ENT from an accredited university or institute.

MD/DNB in Psychiatry from an accredited university or institute.

BHMS from an accredited university or institute.

MS/DNB in General Surgery from an accredited university or institute.

DM/DNB in Cardiology from an accredited university or institute.

All specialisations require a minimum of two years of relevant experience after completing a postgraduate degree. 

Interested candidates must come completely prepared with all required documents for verification. This includes experience certificates and other supporting documentation, both original and photocopies, as well as a recent passport-sized colour photos.

Candidates must report to the office of the Deputy General Manager (HS&E-Med) at the Guwahati Refinery Hospital, located at Indian Oil Corporation Limited, P.O. Noonmati, District Kamrup Metro, Guwahati - 781020, on the specified day.

